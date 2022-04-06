LSU softball has played two thirds of its regular season games.
In the 12 games since the Tigers (22-15) opened SEC play with two impressive wins over then-No. 2 Alabama, they are 3-9. They’ve dropped five games to two top-10 teams, Arkansas and Kentucky, and three to unranked Texas. Their record drops to 1-9 if you exclude two non-conference games against Southeastern and Nicholls State.
Despite the losses, LSU hasn’t fallen in the national rankings. It's ranked No. 21 in the coaches' poll, largely because of its schedule, sixth toughest in the nation.
Still, the losses are piling up. Beth Torina’s squad sits third-to-last in the SEC as it travels to College Station to face Texas A&M.
“We have been in a spot to win every game that we have lost for three weeks,” Torina said Sunday after LSU’s third loss to Kentucky. “I do not think anything has been out of hand. We just have to figure out how to get it done.”
LSU struggles to close games. Nowhere was that more apparent than the Kentucky series.
The Tigers led 3-1 in the sixth inning of the opener Friday night in Tiger Park, but they lost 5-3 after Kentucky scored three runs in the top half of the inning. On Saturday, the Tigers and Wildcats were tied 5-5 in the sixth inning, but Kentucky prevailed in extras with a three-run homer. LSU again led 3-1 through six innings on Sunday, but a couple errors by Taylor Pleasants and Shelbi Sunseri in the seventh helped bring two Wildcats across the plate.
Scorekeepers gave Sunseri the loss on Friday night after she allowed six hits and four earned runs in five innings pitched. On Saturday, both Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham struggled. They split the Tigers’ innings in the circle, and each gave up five hits and four earned runs.
Torina gave freshman Raelin Chaffin the nod on Sunday, but she allowed 11 hits and two earned runs through five innings. LSU was still in the game late, but Sunseri let a couple runs across in relief.
Torina pointed to several culprits — errors, walks, pitching, “non-competitive” at-bats. She said she told the team she thinks they’re taking their foot off the gas late in games with leads.
“We’re one play from winning every game,” she said. “We’re one play from about nine of our losses here in recent times. It’s like we’re trying to hold a lead instead of continuing to score and continuing to attack.”
Errors from left side of the infield
Over the weekend, LSU committed six errors. Kentucky committed zero.
Four of those errors came on Sunday, and two of those occurred in the seventh inning. LSU should have escaped the inning down only one, but Pleasants let a runner reach first on an error, and Kentucky’s fifth run crossed the plate the next play.
This season, the left side of the Tiger infield has committed nearly half of LSU’s 43 errors. Pleasants, the All-American shortstop, is second on the team with nine, and Danieca Coffey, the sophomore third baseman, leads the team with 12.
Pleasants’ error total and .939 fielding percentage are about on pace with her 2021 numbers. But Coffey has already surpassed the number of errors she committed last year (eight), and her fielding percentage has dropped from .887 to .870.
“I think it’s to be expected,” Torina said of Coffey’s struggles in the field. “A position change, a kid that’s never played a full season of defense, a young player with a ton of opportunities at third.”
Coffey played shortstop in high school and patrolled second base her freshman season. Until this year, she’s never played third, a position she wanted to switch to after last season. Coffey said she prefers third base because she has less time to think when the ball is hit to her. She’d rather let her instincts and fast-twitch muscles take over.
The sophomore has shown flashes of her potential as a fielder. But like any young player, Coffey has yet to achieve consistency.
“I also think, as much as (Coffey’s) made mistakes, she’s grown,” Torina said. “I think she has done the best job of anyone in a long time of defending the bunt around here. Stuff in front of her has been super solid.”
“It’s the right move. We just gotta keep working.”