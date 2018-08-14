LSU quarterback Lowell Narcisse, an electrifying Louisiana high school passer and runner, announced Tuesday evening that he's transferring.

According to a statement Narcisse shared on social media, "I've decided the best thing for my future is to transfer and get a fresh start."

And the 6-foot-2, 240-pound St. James High graduate isn't the only LSU QB likely to transfer.

Fourth-year junior Justin McMillan, from Cedar Hill, Texas, is also likely to transfer, a source told The Advocate.

LSU entered camp with a four-man QB battle between Narcisse, McMillan, Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan.

If McMillan follows Narcisse, the Tigers will be down to two scholarship QBs.

Narcisse underwent two ACL surgeries in high school, and he redshirted as a true freshman in 2017.

McMillan, a 6-3, 215-pound left-hander from Cedar Hill, Texas, earned his degree this summer. He has attempted one pass in a college game at LSU.

In spring practice, Narcisse competed with Brennan and McMillan for the starting position. None of the players earned the spot, leading Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff to bring in Burrow.