Spring football games are like a fourth-generation photo copy of the college football game we are addicted to watching in the fall.
The hitting is minimal. Key players are held out. And LSU coach Ed Orgeron has already promised that any evidence of the Tigers’ new RPO-heavy offense will either be left out completely, seriously redacted or covered with melted vanilla ice cream.
Still, there will be things to take note of when the Tigers square off against the, um, Tigers at 1 p.m. Saturday in their stadium of the same name. It won't be According-to-Hoyle college football, granted, but enough good stuff to give some significant insights into the real season to come.
Here are five things to watch for in the National “L” Club Spring Game:
1. How chunky has Myles Brennan gotten? LSU’s backup quarterback and 2020 heir apparent has been fighting the battle of the non-bulge by pounding down 4,000-5,000 calories per day this offseason, and all without visiting his family’s famous restaurant and indulging in the Praline Leidenheimer Bread Pudding. You feared for Brennan a bit last season when he weighed a wafer-like 185 pounds if he ever had to get in a game and was sacked by someone the gross tonnage say of former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. But Brennan is closing in on his target weight of 215 pounds now. It will be interesting to see how he looks, how he moves and whether that beefier bod still possesses the same surface-to-surface missile-like right arm.
2. What does Derek Stingley look like? There hasn’t been an LSU freshman this hyped since Leonard Fournette arrived in 2014. Of course, not even Fournette took part in the Tigers' bowl practices before they left town. Stingley did, leaving defensive coordinator Dave Aranda gushing that he was already the Tigers’ best cornerback and Orgeron already penciling him in as a starter come August. Still, cornerback can be a mighty humbling position, especially against a veteran pass-and-catch combo like Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson. Will people be disappointed if he doesn’t make some spectacular diving interception or leaping pass deflection? There is a lot of pressure on Stingley’s shoulder pads already.
3. The Brady hunch. As said at the top, LSU doesn’t plan to reveal much, if any, of its RPO plays and formations Saturday that have been installed since the arrival of passing-game coordinator Joe Brady from the Saints. And rightly so. In fact, one can imagine the Tigers doing all they can to conceal things through the regular-season opener against Georgia Southern before going to Texas in the next week. That said, you would like to see what sharpness or changes Brady brings to LSU in terms of the Saints’ passing-game principles. Will LSU’s receivers look better getting into open space, for example? Will we get a hint of the Tigers’ going more to the short pass? And to that end, can Brady make LSU better at the screen game, something Sean Payton and Drew Brees have raised to an art form? Hopefully at least some of that will be revealed.
4. The arrival of ‘Apu.' Key defensive players like end Rashard Lawrence (pre-spring knee surgery) and edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (still limited from last season’s knee injury) will not participate Saturday. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some players to look for. LSU needs depth on the defensive line, so the Tigers would like players like freshman Siaki “Apu” Ika to show Saturday that they are ready to contribute immediately. Fellow LSU D-lineman Breiden Fehoko said Ika has “slimmed down” about 30 pounds to somewhere near 360 (he’s on the anti-Brennan diet plan) and has looked good in spring practices. Ika currently factors in as Tyler Shelvin’s top backup at nose tackle. It would be nice for the Tigers if he looks worthy of that spot on the depth chart.
5. Getting in their kicks. Incoming freshman Cade York is widely regarded as the place-kicker to beat in the battle to replace former senior All-American Cole Tracy. But York doesn’t arrive until this summer. So for now, that leaves the still undecided battle to the resident veterans: junior Connor Culp and sophomore Avery Atkins. Culp has experience as the starting kicker and Atkins, of course, made a huge name for himself as LSU’s kickoff specialist in 2018, drilling an FBS-best 90 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Like in golf, though, long doesn’t always mean straight. If Atkins can prove himself more accurate between now and August, he may just grab all the place-kicking duties.