A brief recap of LSU’s 99-90 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville on Wednesday night:
The good
There wasn't much good for LSU, but freshman forward Trendon Watford had another huge outing. He scored a career-high 26 points — his third game of 20-plus points in the past nine games — in going 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds as LSU held a 38-30 edge on the glass.
The bad
Will Wade was appalled by his team's defensive effort — and with good reason. The Tigers' man-to-man defense was poor in the first half when Vanderbilt scored 52 points and it didn't improve much in the second half. Vandy put 47 more up on the scoreboard despite Wade and his staff trying every kind of zone they could throw as they tried to somehow slow the suddenly-potent, hot-shooting Commodores' offense.
Player of the game
Emmitt Williams tried his best to keep LSU in it when he repeatedly took the ball to the basket against Vandy's interior defense and poured in 24 points. He was 7 of 14 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added a game-high 11 rebounds.
Key stat
7 — Shots made from beyond the 3-point arc by Vanderbilt junior guard Maxwell Evans in 35 minutes. That's three fewer than Evans made in the Commodores' first eight SEC games, and, more importantly, four more than LSU made in the contest.
Who's next?
No. 18 LSU (17-5, 8-1 SEC) will try to quickly bounce back when it visits No. 11 Auburn (20-2, 7-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network. Auburn, which slipped past Arkansas 79-76 in overtime on Tuesday night, will be trying try to grab a share of the league lead with a win over LSU.