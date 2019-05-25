The final day of the NCAA East Preliminary rounds was another productive one for the LSU track and field teams Saturday.
But it may also have been a costly one for the second-ranked Tigers.
After advancing 11 athletes on the first two days of the meet to the national semifinals and finals to be held June 5-8 in Austin, Texas, the second-ranked Tigers and sixth-ranked Lady Tigers had another big day.
The men had six individuals and a relay move on to Austin, while the women had four individuals and two relays get through.
All told, the Tigers will have 13 scoring opportunities, while the Lady Tigers will have 11 chances to score points.
But a big one got away from LSU in the final event of the meet when 4x400-meter relay anchor Tyler Terry pulled up with a cramp with his team in second place and virtually a lock to qualify.
LSU had the second-fastest time in the country in the event this season and would have been one of the favorites at nationals.
Yet, the Tigers still had six individuals and a 4x100 relay qualify.
JuVaughn Harrison was the first to qualify Saturday when he finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 2¼ inches.
Harrison earned the right to compete in a second event in Austin after finishing first in the long jump at 26-1¾ on Thursday, the first day of the three-day competition.
On the track, LSU started fast with the Lady Tigers and Tigers qualifying their 4x100 relays for the national semifinals.
The women's team of Tonea Marshall, Kortnei Johnson, Rachel Misher and Sha'Carri Richardson won its heat in 43.29 seconds, which was the third-fastest time of the quarterfinals.
Minutes later, the men's team of Dorian Camel, Akanni Hislop, Correion Mosby and Jaron Flournoy got the stick around in 39.08 seconds, the third-fastest time of the quarters.
Flournoy returned later to blast out a wind-legal time of 20.09 seconds in the 200 meters, which was a personal best and fastest time of the day.
The time for Flournoy, who qualified for the 100 semis Friday night, was also the third-fastest in program history; only Xavier Carter (19.63) and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (19.95) have run faster.
About 45 minutes before Flournoy threw down the PR in the 200, the Lady Tigers and Tigers cleaned up in the hurdles in combining for five NCAA semifinals berths.
Marshall won her heat of the 100 hurdles in 12.81 seconds and automatically qualified as did Brittley Humphrey, who was second in her heat with a time of 13.04 seconds.
Milan Young was the Lady Tigers' third qualifier, earning a spot in the semifinals with a wind-aided 13.21 while finishing fourth in her heat.
On the men's side, LSU's Arthur Price produced a personal-record run of 13.57 seconds while finishing fourth in his heat of the 110 hurdles.
Teammate Damion Thomas automatically qualified for the semifinals when he placed third in his heat in 13.78 seconds.
In the women's 200, Richardson, who qualified in the 100 on Friday night and anchored the Lady Tigers 4x100 relay earlier Saturday evening, cruised to a first-place finish in her heat in 22.74 seconds.
Hislop joined Flournoy in the 200 semifinals when he earned a spot with his time of 20.48.
LSU's Christian Miller also advanced to nationals with a leap of 51-9¾, giving the Tigers a total of six scoring opportunities in the jumping events at nationals.