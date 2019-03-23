WHO: LSU at Georgia
WHEN: 11 a.m. CT Sunday
WHERE: Foley Field, Athens, Ga.
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 and Georgia is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: LSU is 17-6 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 20-3, 4-1.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-0, 5.71 ERA, 17.1 IP, 6 BB, 12 SO); UGA – Jr. RHP Tony Locey (3-0, 2.17 ERA, 29.0 IP, 13 BB, 43 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Pitching has defined this series. Through the first two games, Georgia and LSU scored a combined three runs. Late hits decided each game. The Tigers will face another solid pitcher in Locey, so how will Walker pitch in what figures to become a tight game? He gave up one run over 4 ⅓ innings — his longest outing — last weekend.