LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall will be "ready to go" for Saturday's game against Auburn, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, which confirmed that the team's record-setting offense will be getting back one of its key pieces earlier than expected.
Marshall, one of LSU's three leading receivers, has missed three games since undergoing foot surgery on Sept. 22, and early on, Orgeron didn't expect for the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore to return until LSU's game against Alabama on Nov. 9.
But Marshall began to practice with limitations on Oct. 7, and Orgeron said on Monday that he expected the receiver would play against Auburn depending on how he looked in practiced this week.
Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Marshall "looks very well."
"He ran through most drills that we had," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference weekly teleconference. "So he's going to be ready to go."
Marshall's return is a significant boost for No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) as it enters its third top 10 game of the season against No. 9 Auburn (6-0, 3-1 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
LSU ranks second nationally with 50.1 points scored per game, and without Marshall, the Tigers have averaged 40 points in the last three games.
Marshall was one of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's most dynamic deep threats, and even in just four games, he remains ranked third on the team with 20 catches for 304 yards and six touchdowns.
"I believe him and Joe have a special connection," Orgeron said. "I do believe that they feel each other when they're running their routes. You can see that obviously in the success they had. And it gives us three big-time receivers to go out there on the field. It gives us another fresh pair of legs that we're going to need."
The recovery for true freshman offensive guard Kardell Thomas has also "accelerated a little bit," Orgeron said, although the coach added "he's not ready to play yet."
Thomas has missed the season since undergoing ankle surgery following an injury in the preseason. At first, Orgeron said he expected for Thomas to miss the entire season, but hoped he would return by at least December.
On Monday, the 6-foot-3, 329-pound Southern Lab graduate returned to practice in a limited capacity. Orgeron said head trainer Jack Marucci allowed Thomas to work some individual drills, and they're "going to see where that progresses."
With the NCAA's recently updated redshirt rule, Thomas could still play in up to four games this season and retain this season's eligibility.
Orgeron was not yet certain of a timeline for Thomas' full return.
"We just need to see if he can go full speed in pads," Orgeron said. "We're not ready to do that yet."