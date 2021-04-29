Here we go again: Another NFL draft with enough LSU players to put one in every round.

The action is likely to start early on Thursday evening (April 29) with Ja'Marr Chase expected to become the first LSU wide receiver ever selected in the top 10, and will Terrace Marshall follow on Day 1?

How about JaCoby Stevens? Tyler Shelvin? Jabril Cox? Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday, while rounds 3-7 will be Saturday.

Check out the interactive map below to see where each LSU player has landed thus far (along with any undrafted free agent signings) as the draft rolls on this weekend.

Can't see the map? Click here.

All nine draft-eligible players are represented below, ordered by their round projections. Scroll down to see info for each player, or click on any name to jump directly to that player's listing.

LSU PLAYERS IN DRAFT

CLICK NAMES TO JUMP TO SPECIFIC LISTING

PROJECTED DAY 1 PICKS

PROJECTED DAY 2 PICKS

PROJECTED DAY 3 PICKS/UDFAS

(Draft projections compiled using NFLMockDraftDatabase consensus rankings)

 

JA'MARR CHASE, WR

Ja'Marr tracker

Ja'Marr Chase was projected by many to be a likely top 10 selection in the 2021 NFL draft
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: opted out
  • PROJECTED: early first round

Jump back to top of list

TERRACE MARSHALL, WR

Terrace tracker

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs past Missouri safety Martez Manuel.
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: 48 catches; 731 yards; 10 touchdowns; opted out for final three games
  • PROJECTED: late first/early second

Jump back to top of list

JABRIL COX, LB

Cox tracker
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: 58 tackles (37 solo); 1 sack; 3 interceptions; 5 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 defensive TD
  • PROJECTED: 2nd round

Jump back to top of list

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

TYLER SHELVIN, DT

Shelvin tracker
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: opted out
  • PROJECTED: 4th round

Jump back to top of list

JACOBY STEVENS, S

Stevens tracker
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: 63 tackles (30 solo); 3 sacks; 1 fumble forced; 3 fumbles recovered; 4 passes defensed
  • PROJECTED: 5th round

Jump back to top of list

KARY VINCENT JR., CB

Vincent tracker
  • PICKED: TBD 
  • IN 2020: opted out 
  • PROJECTED: 5th round

Jump back to top of list

RACEY MCMATH, WR

McMath tracker
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: 14 catches; 195 yards; 1 touchdown; key special teams contributor (gunner)
  • PROJECTED: UDFA

Jump back to top of list

TORY CARTER, TE/FB

Carter tracker
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: 4 catches, 42 yards
  • PROJECTED: UDFA

Jump back to top of list

ZACH VON ROSENBERG, P

Von Rosenberg tracker
  • PICKED: TBD
  • IN 2020: 59 punts (2nd most in NCAA); 43.9 yard average
  • PROJECTED: UDFA

Jump back to top of list

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments