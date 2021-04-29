Here we go again: Another NFL draft with enough LSU players to put one in every round.

The action is likely to start early on Thursday evening (April 29) with Ja'Marr Chase expected to become the first LSU wide receiver ever selected in the top 10, and will Terrace Marshall follow on Day 1?

How about JaCoby Stevens? Tyler Shelvin? Jabril Cox? Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday, while rounds 3-7 will be Saturday.

Check out the interactive map below to see where each LSU player has landed thus far (along with any undrafted free agent signings) as the draft rolls on this weekend.

Can't see the map? Click here.

All nine draft-eligible players are represented below, ordered by their round projections. Scroll down to see info for each player, or click on any name to jump directly to that player's listing.

LSU PLAYERS IN DRAFT

CLICK NAMES TO JUMP TO SPECIFIC LISTING

PROJECTED DAY 1 PICKS

PROJECTED DAY 2 PICKS

PROJECTED DAY 3 PICKS/UDFAS

(Draft projections compiled using NFLMockDraftDatabase consensus rankings)

JA'MARR CHASE, WR

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : opted out

: opted out PROJECTED: early first round

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase could make school history in an 'incredibly deep' NFL draft Jimmy Chase starts a sentence about his son — his soon-to-be drafted son — only to be interrupted again by another gust of this whirlwind week.

Jump back to top of list

TERRACE MARSHALL, WR

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : 48 catches; 731 yards; 10 touchdowns; opted out for final three games

: 48 catches; 731 yards; 10 touchdowns; opted out for final three games PROJECTED: late first/early second



+6 Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall run blazing 40-yard dash times at LSU pro day There will be no official NFL scouting combine this season, so LSU football's pro day took on a bit more urgency for nine Tigers draft hopeful…

Jump back to top of list

JABRIL COX, LB

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : 58 tackles (37 solo); 1 sack; 3 interceptions; 5 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 defensive TD

: 58 tackles (37 solo); 1 sack; 3 interceptions; 5 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 defensive TD PROJECTED: 2nd round

Jump back to top of list

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

TYLER SHELVIN, DT

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : opted out

: opted out PROJECTED: 4th round

Jump back to top of list

JACOBY STEVENS, S

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : 63 tackles (30 solo); 3 sacks; 1 fumble forced; 3 fumbles recovered; 4 passes defensed

: 63 tackles (30 solo); 3 sacks; 1 fumble forced; 3 fumbles recovered; 4 passes defensed PROJECTED: 5th round

LSU's JaCoby Stevens and the answered questions before the NFL draft; 'It's all on him now' Dionne Stevens had to step outside for the reporter's phone call. Signal is spotty in her office, where she organizes her lesson plans for the…

Jump back to top of list

KARY VINCENT JR., CB

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : opted out

: opted out PROJECTED: 5th round

Jump back to top of list

RACEY MCMATH, WR

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : 14 catches; 195 yards; 1 touchdown; key special teams contributor (gunner)

: 14 catches; 195 yards; 1 touchdown; key special teams contributor (gunner) PROJECTED: UDFA

Jump back to top of list

TORY CARTER, TE/FB

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : 4 catches, 42 yards

: 4 catches, 42 yards PROJECTED: UDFA

Jump back to top of list

ZACH VON ROSENBERG, P

PICKED : TBD

: TBD IN 2020 : 59 punts (2nd most in NCAA); 43.9 yard average

: 59 punts (2nd most in NCAA); 43.9 yard average PROJECTED: UDFA

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg will enter the NFL draft, forgo sixth year of eligibility LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has announced that he will enter the NFL draft, ending a decorated career that lasted five seasons in Baton Rouge.

Jump back to top of list