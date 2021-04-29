Here we go again: Another NFL draft with enough LSU players to put one in every round.
The action is likely to start early on Thursday evening (April 29) with Ja'Marr Chase expected to become the first LSU wide receiver ever selected in the top 10, and will Terrace Marshall follow on Day 1?
How about JaCoby Stevens? Tyler Shelvin? Jabril Cox? Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday, while rounds 3-7 will be Saturday.
Check out the interactive map below to see where each LSU player has landed thus far (along with any undrafted free agent signings) as the draft rolls on this weekend.
All nine draft-eligible players are represented below, ordered by their round projections. Scroll down to see info for each player, or click on any name to jump directly to that player's listing.
LSU PLAYERS IN DRAFT
PROJECTED DAY 1 PICKS
PROJECTED DAY 2 PICKS
PROJECTED DAY 3 PICKS/UDFAS
(Draft projections compiled using NFLMockDraftDatabase consensus rankings)
JA'MARR CHASE, WR
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: opted out
- PROJECTED: early first round
Jimmy Chase starts a sentence about his son — his soon-to-be drafted son — only to be interrupted again by another gust of this whirlwind week.
TERRACE MARSHALL, WR
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: 48 catches; 731 yards; 10 touchdowns; opted out for final three games
- PROJECTED: late first/early second
There will be no official NFL scouting combine this season, so LSU football's pro day took on a bit more urgency for nine Tigers draft hopeful…
JABRIL COX, LB
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: 58 tackles (37 solo); 1 sack; 3 interceptions; 5 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 defensive TD
- PROJECTED: 2nd round
The "Memories" feature on Snapchat recalled a timely photo on Aaron Mercadel's cell phone recently. It was a flashback to last spring, a pictu…
TYLER SHELVIN, DT
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: opted out
- PROJECTED: 4th round
JACOBY STEVENS, S
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: 63 tackles (30 solo); 3 sacks; 1 fumble forced; 3 fumbles recovered; 4 passes defensed
- PROJECTED: 5th round
Dionne Stevens had to step outside for the reporter's phone call. Signal is spotty in her office, where she organizes her lesson plans for the…
KARY VINCENT JR., CB
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: opted out
- PROJECTED: 5th round
RACEY MCMATH, WR
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: 14 catches; 195 yards; 1 touchdown; key special teams contributor (gunner)
- PROJECTED: UDFA
TORY CARTER, TE/FB
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: 4 catches, 42 yards
- PROJECTED: UDFA
ZACH VON ROSENBERG, P
- PICKED: TBD
- IN 2020: 59 punts (2nd most in NCAA); 43.9 yard average
- PROJECTED: UDFA
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has announced that he will enter the NFL draft, ending a decorated career that lasted five seasons in Baton Rouge.