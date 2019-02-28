The LSU track and field program had two athletes on The Bowerman Award pre-NCAA indoor watch list released this week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis made his third appearance on the men's list in as many tries this season. He was joined by Lady Tigers sprinter Kortnei Johnson, who made the women's list for the first time.

Ten men and 10 women are named to each watch list.

Duplantis and Johnson are the national leaders in the pole vault and 60 meters, respectively, and will be favored to win their events in the NCAA indoor championships next week in Birmingham, Alabama.

Duplantis, a freshman, set a collegiate record in the pole vault at the SEC indoor meet last week at 19 feet, 5 inches.

Johnson, a senior, posted a personal record of 7.14 seconds in the LSU Twilight meet on Feb. 15 and won the 60 meters at the SEC indoor meet.