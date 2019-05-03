WHO: Ole Miss at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Ole Miss is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. LSU is ranked No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball
LIKELY STARTERS: Ole Miss – Fr. LHP Doug Nikhazy (5-3, 3.44 ERA, 52.1 IP, 18 BB, 55 SO); LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 48.2 IP, 17 BB, 42 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: How will coach Paul Mainieri set LSU's lineup against a left-handed pitcher? When LSU played a slew of left-handed pitchers earlier this season, Mainieri wished the Tigers had more productive right-handed batters. Now, Saul Garza and Drew Bianco have hit better, and Gavin Dugas is healthy again. Garza and Dugas started on Friday.