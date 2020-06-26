Marcel Brooks, a speedy defender who showed flashes of pass-rushing promise during LSU's national championship season, put his name in the NCAA player transfer portal Friday, according to a 247 Sports report.
The Tigers are switching to a 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and a lack of depth at linebacker required LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff to convert safety Marcel Brooks and wide receiver Devonta Lee to the position in the spring.
LSU lost all four of its consistent starting linebackers — K'Lavon Chaisson, Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen — to the NFL draft, and both Brooks and Lee were natural fits since they both were star defenders in high school.
Brooks, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound sophomore, is a former five-star recruit who played outside linebacker, safety and wide receiver at Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas. Orgeron initially thought he'd be a Grant Delpit-type of safety for LSU, but Brooks mostly found time on the field in 2019 as a pass-rusher in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's blitz packages.
Brooks recorded eight tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks last season.
"As we all know, he's very fast and once he catches onto the scheme, I think he's going to be an excellent linebacker," Orgeron said back in March.
Per NCAA rules, Brooks putting his name in the portal means other college coaches can contact him about transferring from LSU.
NCAA rules allow Brooks to later remove his name from the portal.