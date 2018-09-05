LSU is taking a second run at approval for a contract extension for women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas.

A proposed three-year extension for Fargas through the 2021-22 season was on the LSU Board of Supervisors agenda for its June 29 meeting. Contracts were approved at that time for six other coaches, but Fargas’ contract was pulled at the last minute.

LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said at the time there were still details to work through between Fargas and the school.

The contract reappears on the agenda for Friday’s board meeting, with no apparent changes to its original form. Fargas is scheduled to receive no raise from her current $700,000 annual compensation package, but LSU is proposing an increase in her maximum postseason bonus package from $500,000 to $600,000 per year.

LSU may terminate Fargas without cause by paying $200,000 per year remaining on her contract, with the final year prorated if necessary, for a maximum of $600,000.

Fargas and athletic director Joe Alleva have already signed the contract that is part of the board’s agenda.

Fargas is 132-93 in seven seasons at LSU with six NCAA tournament appearances. Her teams reached the regional semifinals in 2013 and 2014 but have not been past the first round of the tournament since.

Also back on the agenda are a series of proposals impacting football ticket and parking pricing that were tabled during the June meeting.

The proposals include reducing Tiger Athletic Foundation Tradition Fund donations for two areas of Tiger Stadium, establishing season ticket prices in the Skyline Club section at the top of the south upper deck, as well as the reduction in the cost of parking passes for two lots on the west side of the campus.

Another proposal would allow the athletic director to set ticket prices for all sports other than football and to lower football ticket prices without full board approval.

The athletic director would be allowed to proceed with only written approval from the LSU president, Board of Supervisors chairman and chairman of the board’s athletic committee.

Munson said at the time the proposals were being tabled because six new members had just come onto the board and needed time to digest so many items.

LSU is also requesting small raises and contract extensions for its co-head coaches in swimming and diving, David Geyer and Douglas Shaffer. The two coaches, who have been in their roles since 2010, would get two-year extensions through June 2020 and raises from $110,000 to $115,000 per year.