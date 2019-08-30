BR.tigereye.083119 TS C399.jpg
Jon Pfeifer, right, LSU's Assistant Sports Turf manager, paints sections of the Eye of the Tiger at midfield in Tiger Stadium, assisted by student worker Darryl Gallo, left, Friday, August 30, 2019. They and others were going through all the preparations for Saturday's LSU football season opener against Georgia Southern University.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

College football is back in Baton Rouge!

The No. 6 LSU Tigers kick off the 2019 season at home in Tiger Stadium, facing Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt Conference.

It will be the first time LSU fans will get a good look at the Tigers' new run pass option offense in action. 

From the walk down Victory Hill to postgame interviews, you can follow live updates from the game here. 

Get all the important game day information below. 

THE GAME

— Who: No. 6 LSU vs. Georgia Southern

— Where: Tiger Stadium; Baton Rouge, Louisiana

— When: 6:32 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

— SEC Network

STREAMING

— Via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

— WDGL-FM 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

— WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

— KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

— Click here for more radio affiliates.

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see live updates below? Click here.

