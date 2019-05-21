Greedy Williams is officially a member of the Cleveland Browns.
The former LSU football standout and second round NFL draft pick signed his rookie contract Tuesday, the team announced on Twitter.
Specific details about the contract have not been released.
Done deal!!! Now let’s work👍🏾 https://t.co/qPFWmqz6Tu— Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) May 21, 2019
Williams, at one point considered a potential top 5 draftee, slipped to No. 46 when the Browns drafted him with their first pick of the 2019 draft.
In 2018, Williams was named a first team All-American and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive back.
The Shreveport native started all 12 games for the Tigers during his sophomore season before announcing his decision to turn pro. He did not play against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.
Williams joins former LSU players Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, both wide receivers, on the Browns' roster.