LSU sophomore Cade Doughty (4) fields a ball at practice, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

It's that time of year again, when the musical selections of college athletes signal an upcoming baseball season.

LSU announced the 2021 baseball team's walk-out music Wednesday, and the players picked a wide range of tunes, from "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" by Soulja Boy, a clever pandemic choice, to "Pour Some Sugar On Me" by Def Leppard.

You can see the players' selections below, though they can change their song at any time. LSU, now in midst of preseason practice, opens the season Feb. 19 against Air Force.

The 2021 LSU baseball walk-out songs:

Jaden Hill: Imma Boss (Clean) — Meek Mill

Zach Arnold: Boom (Clean) — Royce Da 5'9

Dylan Crews: Calabria 2008 — Enur ft. Natasja

Cade Doughty: Kiss Me Thru The Phone — Soulja Boy

Drew Bianco: Let's Groove — Earth Wind and Fire

Gavin Dugas: Shoot to Thrill — AC/DC

Giovanni DiGiacomo: Kickstart My Heart — Mötley Crüe

Matthew Beck: Our Lyfe — Wild Bunch

Ty Floyd: Money For Nothing — Dire Straight

Brody Drost: Icy Grl (Clean) — Saweetie

Landon Marceaux: Of Wolf and Man — Metallica

Jordan Thompson: Winter Blues (Clean) — Joyner Lucas

Maurice Hampton Jr.: Street Sweeper (Clean) — Gunna ft. Future

Collier Cranford: Teach Me How to Dougie — Cali Swag District

Will Safford: Bossy — Kelis ft. Too $hort

Tre' Morgan: Hypnotize (Clean) — The Notorious B.I.G.

Alex Milazzo: My Humps — Black Eyed Peas

Mitchell Sanford: I'm Bad (Clean) — LL Cool J

Cade Beloso: Buy U A Drank (Clean) — T-Pain

Hayden Travinksi: Feel Good Inc. — Gorillaz

AJ Labas: Eight Second Ride — Jake Owen

Jake Wyeth: Bad Boy for Life — Black Rob

Devin Fontenot: All Of The Lights (Clean) — Kanye West

Theo Millas: Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes

Trent Vietmeier: Pour Some Sugar On Me — Def Leppard

Aaron George: Dead or Alive (Clean) — Jazz Cartier

Michael Fowler: Bad Company — Five Finger Death Punch

Brandon Kaminer: Don't Need Friends — NAV

Zach Murray: Legion of Doom — Audio Machine

Brooks Rice: God's Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash

Garrett Edwards: Your Love — The Outfield

Blake Money: Wanted Dead or Alive — Bon Jovi

Braden Doughty: Voice of Truth — Casting Crowns

Alex Brady: The Small Hours — Metallica

Jacob Hasty: Sad but True — Metallica

Will Hellmers (Pitching): Life In the Fast Lane — Eagles

Will Hellmers (Hitting): Sleeping on the Blacktop — Colter Wall

Javen Coleman: Follow God — Kanye West

Ma'Khail Hilliard: Big Steppa (Clean) — Fredo Bang

