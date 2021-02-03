It's that time of year again, when the musical selections of college athletes signal an upcoming baseball season.
LSU announced the 2021 baseball team's walk-out music Wednesday, and the players picked a wide range of tunes, from "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" by Soulja Boy, a clever pandemic choice, to "Pour Some Sugar On Me" by Def Leppard.
You can see the players' selections below, though they can change their song at any time. LSU, now in midst of preseason practice, opens the season Feb. 19 against Air Force.
You can go ahead and add these to your playlist pic.twitter.com/TLL3WQh7ww— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 3, 2021
The 2021 LSU baseball walk-out songs:
Jaden Hill: Imma Boss (Clean) — Meek Mill
Zach Arnold: Boom (Clean) — Royce Da 5'9
Dylan Crews: Calabria 2008 — Enur ft. Natasja
Cade Doughty: Kiss Me Thru The Phone — Soulja Boy
Drew Bianco: Let's Groove — Earth Wind and Fire
Gavin Dugas: Shoot to Thrill — AC/DC
Giovanni DiGiacomo: Kickstart My Heart — Mötley Crüe
Matthew Beck: Our Lyfe — Wild Bunch
Ty Floyd: Money For Nothing — Dire Straight
Brody Drost: Icy Grl (Clean) — Saweetie
Landon Marceaux: Of Wolf and Man — Metallica
Jordan Thompson: Winter Blues (Clean) — Joyner Lucas
Maurice Hampton Jr.: Street Sweeper (Clean) — Gunna ft. Future
Collier Cranford: Teach Me How to Dougie — Cali Swag District
Will Safford: Bossy — Kelis ft. Too $hort
Tre' Morgan: Hypnotize (Clean) — The Notorious B.I.G.
Alex Milazzo: My Humps — Black Eyed Peas
Mitchell Sanford: I'm Bad (Clean) — LL Cool J
Cade Beloso: Buy U A Drank (Clean) — T-Pain
Hayden Travinksi: Feel Good Inc. — Gorillaz
AJ Labas: Eight Second Ride — Jake Owen
Jake Wyeth: Bad Boy for Life — Black Rob
Devin Fontenot: All Of The Lights (Clean) — Kanye West
Theo Millas: Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes
Trent Vietmeier: Pour Some Sugar On Me — Def Leppard
Aaron George: Dead or Alive (Clean) — Jazz Cartier
Michael Fowler: Bad Company — Five Finger Death Punch
Brandon Kaminer: Don't Need Friends — NAV
Zach Murray: Legion of Doom — Audio Machine
Brooks Rice: God's Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash
Garrett Edwards: Your Love — The Outfield
Blake Money: Wanted Dead or Alive — Bon Jovi
Braden Doughty: Voice of Truth — Casting Crowns
Alex Brady: The Small Hours — Metallica
Jacob Hasty: Sad but True — Metallica
Will Hellmers (Pitching): Life In the Fast Lane — Eagles
Will Hellmers (Hitting): Sleeping on the Blacktop — Colter Wall
Javen Coleman: Follow God — Kanye West
Ma'Khail Hilliard: Big Steppa (Clean) — Fredo Bang