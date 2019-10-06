Former LSU sprinter Michael Cherry won his second gold medal of the IAAF World Championships as the nine-day competition came to a close Sunday in Doha, Qatar.
Cherry, who anchored the United States' mixed 4x400-meter relay team to the gold on Sept. 29, ran the second leg on the men's 4x400 relay that secured the gold medal in the final event of the meet.
He clocked 43.8 seconds on his split and helped the American team win in a time of 2 minutes, 56.69 seconds. The time was the fastest run by anyone in the world in the past 11 years.
Cherry earned his spot in Sunday's final after running the final leg for the mixed relay team that set a world record last week at 3:09.34.
It was the first time the World Championships had run a relay using two women and two men.
Meanwhile, another former LSU star, Vernon Norwood, was awarded a gold medal for the 4x400 as well even though he wasn't on the relay unit that won.
Norwood ran the second leg in the heats that were run Saturday. It was his second gold as well as he helped the U.S. win at the indoor World Championships in 2016.
Their three gold medals pushed the total won by former LSU athletes to five during the nine-day meet.
On Saturday, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake anchored Great Britain's 4x100 relay team to a silver medal as the U.S. claimed the gold.
Mondo Duplantis was the only former LSU star to earn an individual medal at the championships as he took silver in the pole vault representing his mother's homeland of Sweden.