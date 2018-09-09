A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 29-22-1
LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Auburn 23 (Oct. 14, 2017 in Baton Rouge)
ON AUBURN
RECORD: 2-0
RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Washington 21-16, defeated Alabama State 63-9
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Ryan Davis, running back JaTarvious Whitlow
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Middle linebacker Deshaun Davis, DT Derrick Brown, safety Daniel Thomas
RUMBLINGS: Picked to finish second in the SEC West race, No. 7 Auburn is off to a solid start after surviving a defensive slugfest with then-No. 6 Washington in its season opener. A drubbing of Alabama State was just a dress rehearsal for its league opener with LSU.
ON THE TIGERS OFFENSE
After struggling to score in a tough matchup against Washington, Auburn, as expected, easily rolled Alabama State. The Tigers netted 429 rushing yards as Whitlow and Shaun Shivers had 122 and 117 yards, respectively, and Stidham barely broke a sweat in throwing just 11 passes.
ON THE TIGERS DEFENSE
Under the direction of former LSU defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Auburn has become one of the nation's top defenses led by a terrific front seven. Brown, Davis and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson — all preseason All-SEC picks who are on various awards watch lists.
Sheldon Mickles