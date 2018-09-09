lsuauburn1227.101517 bf
Buy Now

LSU running back Darrel Williams (28) picks up yardage as Auburn defensive linemen Marlon Davidson (3) and Derrick Brown (5) make the stop during the first half of their game in 2017.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

TV: CBS

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 29-22-1

LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Auburn 23 (Oct. 14, 2017 in Baton Rouge)

ON AUBURN

RECORD: 2-0

RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Washington 21-16, defeated Alabama State 63-9

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Ryan Davis, running back JaTarvious Whitlow

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Middle linebacker Deshaun Davis, DT Derrick Brown, safety Daniel Thomas

RUMBLINGS: Picked to finish second in the SEC West race, No. 7 Auburn is off to a solid start after surviving a defensive slugfest with then-No. 6 Washington in its season opener. A drubbing of Alabama State was just a dress rehearsal for its league opener with LSU.

ON THE TIGERS OFFENSE

After struggling to score in a tough matchup against Washington, Auburn, as expected, easily rolled Alabama State. The Tigers netted 429 rushing yards as Whitlow and Shaun Shivers had 122 and 117 yards, respectively, and Stidham barely broke a sweat in throwing just 11 passes.

ON THE TIGERS DEFENSE

Under the direction of former LSU defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Auburn has become one of the nation's top defenses led by a terrific front seven. Brown, Davis and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson — all preseason All-SEC picks who are on various awards watch lists.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments