LSU has signed its first special teams recruit.
West Monroe punter Peyton Todd has officially signed with the Tigers. He's the top-rated punter in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he's LSU's first punter signee since Josh Growden signed as part of the 2015 class.
Todd is projected to be the successor to LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who, as a senior, can still return for another season due to the NCAA's waiver rules during the pandemic.
ABOUT PEYTON TODD
- FROM: West Monroe; West Monroe High School
- POSITION: punter
- MEASURABLES: 6-5, 210 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 1 at position; No. 44 in Louisiana
