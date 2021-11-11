First-year LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey signed four players Wednesday to her inaugural signing class and also picked up a local area walk-on during the first day of the early signing period.

The class includes the nation’s No. 26 player in 5-foot-10 guard Flaujae Johnson of Marietta, Georgia; one of the nation’s best junior-college transfers in 5-11 guard Last-Tear Poa of Melbourne, Australia; the nation’s No. 58-ranked player in 6-4 forward Sa’Myah Smith of Desoto, Texas; and 6-2 guard/forward Alisa Williams of Little Elm, Texas.

“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level," Mulkey said. "She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”

Smith and Williams are ranked as the No. 1 and No. 4 players, respectively, in the Dallas area by the Dallas Morning News.

“Sa’Myah is a faceup four player who has the ability to extend her game to the perimeter," Mulkey said. "She is one of the top players in the state of Texas and I have been watching her since she was in eighth grade. We have built our relationship over the years and think she can develop into a great player.

“Alisa is a big guard who is a left-handed shooter with great size and versatility. One of the most impressive things about Alisa is her basketball IQ. That alone will allow her to be successful. Her basketball IQ coupled with her skills just means that she has a great upside with a tall ceiling for success.”

Poa comes to LSU from Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

“Poa just brings excitement to the floor," Mulkey said. "When the ball is in her hands, something good will happen. She is a big guard who can distribute it around the floor, and she has tremendous ball handling skills. Her game has a little bit of Diana Taurasi in it and Tiger fans are going to enjoy seeing her play.”

LSU also added 5-10 forward Izzy Besselman of Episcopal as a walk-on. The District 8-2A MVP for the 2019-20 season, she gave LSU her commitment on Tuesday.

Mulkey, who left Baylor for LSU in April after winning three NCAA titles and 632 games at the Waco, Texas, school, won her LSU debut Tuesday 82-40 over Nicholls State. The Tigers return to action Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against Florida Gulf Coast at the PMAC.