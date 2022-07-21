ATLANTA — Linebackers Antoine Sampah and Phillip Webb, a pair of top 100 recruits in the 2020 class, are no longer on LSU’s football team for medical reasons, a team spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Sampah and Webb both dealt with injuries during their careers. They were not listed on an updated version of the online roster.

Sampah, a former four-star prospect, appeared in six games over the past two years. After missing the last 10 games of the 2021 season, he didn’t participate in spring practice.

Webb, who was ranked No. 57 overall coming out of high school, redshirted as a true freshman. He played in three games last season, recording one tackle and a quarterback hurry.

Webb opened the spring as a backup outside linebacker, but he only practiced for one week. Webb wasn't seen the rest of spring.

Four scholarship players have now been removed from LSU’s roster in the last week: Sampah, Webb, fifth-year senior defensive lineman Jarell Cherry and redshirt junior offensive lineman Thomas Perry. They all managed injuries throughout their careers.