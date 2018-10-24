Admission is free for Friday’s LSU baseball exhibition game against UNO at UNO’s Maestri Field.
First pitch for the contest in New Orleans is set for 5:15 p.m.
The game is the second exhibition meeting between the schools this fall, as the teams faced off on Oct. 14 in Alex Box Stadium. A new NCAA rule allows teams to play two exhibition games in the fall against other schools.
LSU is nearing the end of its fall practice period, which began Sept. 23 and has featured several intra-squad scrimmages. Fall practice is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 4.
Soccer
TIGERS TRAVEL TO MISSISSIPPI STATE: Winners of four of its past six matches, the Tigers travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to close out its regular season against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Thursday.
LSU takes a 10-6-1 overall record and 4-4-1 SEC mark into the game against State (9-5-2, 2-5-2).
LSU has clinched a bid to the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The conference tournament will begin Sunday and run through Nov. 4. The Tigers currently own the seven seed, which would slot them in a game Sunday afternoon.
Swimming and diving
TIGERS FALL AT KENTUCKY: LSU fell short against Kentucky in its first SEC away dual meet of the season. The women lost 156-144 while the men were defeated 189-109. Both the men and women are now 2-2 on the season.
The Tigers remain undefeated in the diving well this season as senior Lizzie Cui and junior Juan Celaya-Hernandez won both springboard events.