RUSTON — The LSU men’s basketball team allowed Louisiana Tech to rally to take a two-point lead early in the second half, but Darius Days then scored eight straight points as the Tigers took the lead for good, winning 83-70.
The game was a charity exhibition contest benefiting recovery from a devastating tornado that hit Ruston and the Tech campus in April.
LSU opens its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against Bowling Green in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Like the Tigers’ exhibition games in Spain in August, six players finished in double for LSU. Javonte Smart had 18 points, Days 16, Charles Manning Jr. 13, Emmitt Williams 12, Skylar Mays 11 and Trendon Watford 10.
Watford, a five-star freshman, added 10 rebounds.
Tech was led by Kalob Ledoux’s 18 points. Xavier Armstead added 11, Mo Muhammed 10 and Jean Derric 10.
The Bulldogs had rallied to take a 44-42 lead with 18:07 to go in the game on an Amorie Archibald 3-pointer.
But Days went to work hitting a jump shot to tie the game at 44-44. Tech missed a 3-pointer and Days came down and hit a triple of his own to give LSU the lead for good at 47-44.
After another Tech miss, Days made another 3 to make it 50-44 and Mays hit two free throws to make it 52-44 with 16:22 to go in the game.
The Tigers continued scoring from there, pushing the lead to 18 with 8:48 to go in the game. Tech only got as close as 11 in the closing minutes.
LSU shot 48.3% for the game (29 of 60) and made 10 3-pointers. LSU struggled at the line, making just 15 of 26 free throws.
The Bulldogs shot 32.1% for the game (25 of 78) and made 8 of 29 three-pointers. Tech was 12 of 20 at the free-throw line.
LSU had 22 assists on 29 baskets. Tech out rebounded LSU 48-47 and the Bulldogs had a 20-10 advantage on the offensive boards.