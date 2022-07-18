The New York Yankees selected former LSU right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman Monday in the fifth round of the MLB draft with the 160th overall pick.
Reyzelman played one season in Baton Rouge. Across 29 appearances, the second-most on the team, he pitched 42⅓ innings and posted a 1-3 record with a 4.04 ERA, which ranked sixth among LSU’s arms.
The redshirt sophomore, a native of San Ramon, California, started his career at the University of San Francisco. He appeared in five games in his freshman year before undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. His recovery lasted only 10 months, and he returned to the mound in 2021, starting 10 games for the Dons.
Reyzelman is the third Tiger to be selected in the MLB draft. The Miami Marlins took Jacob Berry 6th overall, and the Toronto Blue Jays selected Cade Doughty in the second round with the 78th overall pick. LSU also had five high-school prospects selected in the draft: Justin Crawford, Mikey Romero, Robby Snelling, Tucker Toman and Michael Kennedy.