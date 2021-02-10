STARKVILLE, Miss. — The LSU basketball team had just nine scholarship players available for Wednesday night's key Southeastern Conference game with Mississippi State.
The good news was that forward Darius Days, who sprained his left ankle in a setback against Texas Tech on Jan. 30 and sat out the Alabama game last Wednesday, returned to the starting lineup.
The bad news was freshman forward Mwani Wilkinson, who has played in all 17 games with 14 starts, and reserve forward Shareef O'Neal didn't make the trip.
Wilkinson wasn't seen during warmups at Humphrey Coliseum and the reason for his absence wasn't immediately known.
A source later said Wilkinson, who is averaging 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, has the flu. The source stressed that the illness is not COVID-related.
Wilkinson's spot in the starting lineup was filled by sophomore Aundre Hyatt. A 6-foot-6 guard, Hyatt started the first three games of the season and is averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Coach Will Wade said Tuesday that O'Neal is again having problems with a foot injury that sidelined him for the Tigers' first six SEC games.
The return of Days was a welcome bit of news for Wade with O'Neal not making the trip. Days went into the game averaging 12.1 points and a team-leading 7.9 rebounds.