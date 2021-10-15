The ball. That’s what left an indelible mark on Avery Atkins from LSU vs. Florida 2019.

As he prepared to kick off to start the game, the ball was vibrating on its tee. Vibrating! Literally excited by the longitudinal waves of sound energy cascading out of Tiger Stadium’s stands and washing over the field.

Not because of an earthquake (this was a Florida game, not Auburn). Not because of some tropical cyclone that forced the game to get postponed (see Hurricane Matthew, 2016). It was because Tiger Stadium during a night game, particularly between top-10 teams, can be one of the loudest, greatest sports venues in the world.

“It’s stuff like that,” Atkins said earlier this week, “that makes Tiger Stadium so great.”

It did. And it will one day again.

But this Saturday? For an 11 a.m. kickoff between struggling LSU (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) and less-than-stellar No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC), it’s hard to imagine Tiger Stadium will be anything like when the Tigers and Gators met there two years ago.

It probably will feel and look a lot more like a spring game. A lot of observers this week said to expect the giant stadium (capacity 102,321, designed to be exactly 500 seats larger than Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium) to be about half full.

Don’t expect the LSU fans who show up to be in a charitable mood. Not when an ESPN-decreed kickoff time rousted them out of bed like they were going to have to go to work to watch whatever LSU football is in 2021.

Expect to see Tiger Stadium thin, mean and short on patience. The first time the Jake Peetz-run offense has to burn a timeout because LSU couldn’t get the snap off before the play clock runs down … well, let’s just say if the noise coming from the stands makes the football vibrate it won’t be cheers.

Tiger Stadium gives the home team a lot, but it also demands a great deal. And when those demands aren’t met, the home team gets the horns. Just ask Thomas Dunson, the much vilified drop linebacker in former defensive coordinator Lou Tepper’s ill-fated scheme in the late 1990s. That was the last time LSU was in this much danger of back-to-back nonwinning seasons.

“It’s like walking into a volcano,” Dunson famously said then. “You never know if it’s going to explode on you or the opposition. You’ve got people who are either going to fight for you or kill you. But it’s more fun to play in that stadium than to not.”

Usually that’s true. But this is hardly a fun time for LSU football. The Tigers are on a two-game skid and clearly expected by the oddsmakers who have installed LSU as an 11½-point underdog to drop three in a row for the first time under Ed Orgeron. It would be the first time since the Tigers lost three straight in 2015, one of the factors that made then-athletic director Joe Alleva want to fire then-coach Les Miles.

Miles, of course, actually wouldn’t get the hook until four games into the 2016 season. That’s when Orgeron was named interim head coach, a job he would remove the interim tag from by season’s end.

Now the nearly universal speculation is that the end is nearing for Orgeron, just 8-8 (6-7 in SEC play) since leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. As USA Today columnist Dan Wolken pointed out this week, Orgeron’s most famous line about LSU football’s buildup to that national title — “We comin’, and we ain’t backing down” — has become a haunting, taunting quote as the losses mount.

“Now, Coach O,” Wolken wrote, “they’re coming for you.”

This week has been a drumbeat of despair for LSU fans. Since the Kentucky rout, four starters have been declared out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Ali Gaye and defensive tackle Joseph Evans.

That’s nine starters from LSU’s season opener against UCLA now gone. And that doesn’t even include quarterback Myles Brennan and running back John Emery Jr., possible starters who haven’t played a down yet because of a broken arm (Brennan) and academic ineligibility (Emery).

Maybe the remaining Tigers, like their thinning ranks last December, can rally to pull off another stunning upset of the Gators. LSU was a 23-point underdog before its 37-34 win, so one can argue things are looking up for the Tigers this time.

Sure.

Dropping COVID-19 cases have allowed LSU to remove the vaccine mandate for fans attending Saturday’s game, though that certainly looks like a convenient out to bolster what threatens to be meager attendance. Tickets have been sold — LSU has about 70,000 season-ticket holders, and the 15,000-seat student section has been full this season — but legions of fans are more likely to turn their backs on the Tigers than turn out.

Nothing short of a raffle to allow a lucky fan to dip Nick Saban in a dunking booth is likely to get Tiger Stadium anywhere close to brimming. Game’s too early, the Tigers are too bad, and frankly, I suspect most LSU fans have moved on from this season’s disappointment to hopeful anticipation of who the next coach might be. Their absence may put pressure on athletic director Scott Woodward to move on from Orgeron sooner than season’s end, as appears to be the current scenario.

Orgeron once spoke of feeling connected to those 100,000-plus fans when he stepped onto the field in Tiger Stadium. It feels like that connection is slipping away.

It’s hard to have a connection with a bunch of empty seats.