1. Will SEC Media Days soon be five days long?
By the afternoon of Day 3 of media days, the energy starts to ebb a bit. But it was recharged by the report that Texas and Oklahoma have inquired about joining the Southeastern Conference, sending the entire gathering into a buzz of speculation and attempts at confirmation. If that happens, will this four day-long event take up the whole week?
2. Jimbo Fisher doesn’t hold back
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday he plans to beat Nick Saban before he retires at Alabama, that NIL-like payments (i.e, cheating) have been going on for a long time (now they’re legal) and that he bets Texas and OU want to join the SEC. “I don’t have any regrets,” Fisher said. “Isn’t that why everybody’s here?” It is.
3. There’s playoff expansion and there’s …
Fisher, whose Aggies finished No. 5 in last year’s final CFP rankings, is for proposed playoff expansion from four to 12 teams. For Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, that’s a nice gesture. “I think 12 teams is a huge step in the right direction,” Leach said. “I personally would like to see 64 teams, and you could format it out pretty easily.” Easily?