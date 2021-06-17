The LSU men's basketball program received a second pledge for its 2022 class Thursday night when four-star prospect Justice Williams announced his college destination.
Williams, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who played last season at Montverde Academy in Florida, tweeted a photo illustration of himself in a gold LSU uniform with the words "Geaux Tigers" next to it.
Williams joins 6-8 small forward Devin Ree, a four-star recruit from Terry, Mississippi, as an early commitment for coach Will Wade.
A native of Philadelphia, Williams is ranked as the 33rd overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard nationally on the 247Sports composite listing.
He took an official visit to the LSU campus last weekend and then picked the Tigers over Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue, UConn among others.
According to the 247Sports scouting report, Williams is "capable of putting up big numbers when he gets it going on the offensive end" and "is at his best in attack mode.
"He needs to continue to add strength as he gets older, which should happen, but the tools are there for him to be a high-level college player who excels on the offensive end in every facet of the game."