GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It didn’t take long to tell it wasn’t going to be LSU’s night when the Tigers faced Florida on Wednesday evening.

It took exactly 184 seconds for LSU, which is trying to nail down a double bye for the Southeastern Conference tournament, to dig a hole so deep that few teams could have extricated themselves considering the Tigers’ circumstances.

Two days after getting the news that sixth man Charles Manning was having foot surgery for the second time in 40 days, it went from bad to worse in a hurry for Will Wade’s team.

Actually, it was all downhill after Trendon Watford controlled the opening tip.

LSU’s first six offensive possessions ended with four missed shots — including two that were blocked by Florida’s active defenders — and two turnovers.

That led to a 9-0 advantage for Florida, which went on to lead by as many as 14 points in the first half and 19 in the second on the way to an 81-66 blowout in Exactech Arena.

After Florida built an 11-point cushion with 11 minutes left in the first half, LSU got no closer than nine points — which it did twice early in the second half.

The list of problems was lengthy: Poor shooting, shoddy defense, a lack of energy, not keeping Florida from penetrating the paint area, the inability to get to the free-throw line.

Basically, all of the things LSU did well enough to start the SEC schedule with eight consecutive victories didn’t make the trip to Gainesville.

“We got whipped from start to finish, so there’s not a whole lot to say,” Wade said. “They beat us every way they could beat us.”

As a result, the Tigers lost for the fifth time in seven games over a 22-day stretch that started with a stunning loss to lowly Vanderbilt — which hasn’t won since.

“That was a thorough butt-whipping,” Wade said.

He wasn’t kidding, and neither were his players.

“A little bit of it was us being lackadaisical early,” Watford said. “It was that and them being able to hit some tough shots. So, you have to credit Florida.

“When we did make a few stops, they came back and hit some big buckets.”

“We just dug ourselves a hole,” Emmitt Williams said. “What killed us was their huge 9-0 run to start the game. It’s hard to come back from something like that.”

Williams and Watford were the lone bright spots for the Tigers. They combined to go 17 of 22 from the field while the rest of the team was just 9 of 37.

Their play likely kept LSU, which fell into a third-place tie with Florida in the league race, from being completely embarrassed by 20 or 25 points.

Williams, a native of Fort Myers, Florida, scored 25 points — two shy of his career-high — in hitting 10 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Watford was 7 of 10 on his field-goal attempts and finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season.

They just didn’t get enough help.

Skylar Mays, who was averaging 17.4 points in SEC play, had a season-low three points and backcourt mate Javonte Smart finished with eight.

It was only the fourth time this season that Mays didn’t get into double figures.

On the other hand, Florida guards Scottie Lewis and Andrew Nembhard had 18 and 17, respectively, as the Gators shook off a close loss to league-leading Kentucky on Saturday.

Yet, that wasn’t the worst of it for LSU.

The Tigers had no answer whatsoever for forward Keyontae Johnson, who turned in a 25-point, 11-rebound, five-assist performance.

“We have never been able to guard Johnson; the past two years, we haven’t been able to,” Wade said. “He lights up when he sees the color purple.”

At the end of a long night, Wade was ready to turn the page to Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M.

“We have to go back and do what Florida did,” he said. “They lost a tough road game (at Kentucky) but came back and protected their home court and played very well.”