Some rivalries never die, even when you make it to the NFL.

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is thrilled to have LSU's Greedy Williams join the team after selecting him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

But the Alabama in Kitchens got the better of him when he took on small jab at LSU's expense Saturday afternoon during an interview with ESPN's Trey Wingo.

Kitchens, a Gadsden, Alabama native who played quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 1993-1997, was quick on his feet during ESPN's seventh round coverage of the draft when Wingo told him to be careful about having too many LSU Tigers on the Cleveland roster or he "might not be welcomed back in Alabama."

Kitchens response?

"Well, if they'd have played a little better in high school, they could have went to Alabama," Kitchens said to immediate laughter from Wingo.

Williams' is the third Tiger to join the Browns' roster after Cleveland traded for wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who both played in Baton Rouge from 2011-2013, within the last year.

You can watch Kitchens' interaction with Wingo below.

