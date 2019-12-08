LSU is officially the team to beat in the 2019 College Football Playoff.
On Sunday, the selection committee anointed the Tigers the No. 1 seed in its playoff rankings, setting up a matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma in the national semifinals.
The game will be played at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be billed as the Peach Bowl.
The biggest question heading into Sunday after championship Saturday was whether LSU (13-0) or Ohio State (13-0) would earn the No. 1 seed.
Asked about that topic after the Tigers demolished Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Burrow both said they didn't care what seed LSU was awarded, whom it would play or where it would play.
"You can take us to Canada, and we'll play on a gravel lot," Burrow said. "It doesn't matter where or who we play."
LSU built itself into a playoff contender with a recharged offense and a defense that its ups and downs but has been on a tear recently.
The Tigers beat Texas A&M and Georgia by a combined 87-17 in their final two games.
