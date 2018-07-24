It didn't require much prodding at Big Ten media days Tuesday to get Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to talk up his former quarterback Joe Burrow.

As a graduate transfer, Burrow opted to enroll at LSU a few months ago, finish his collegiate career in Baton Rouge and compete to be the Tigers' starting quarterback. How close Burrow came to staying in Columbus, Ohio, though hasn't been quite clear -- until Meyer spoke at length about his team's quarterback battle this past spring.

"Joe Burrow, the last two weeks of spring practice, did about everything he could to win that (starting) spot," Meyer said. "I really haven't talked much about this, but it was right there."

Meyer is referencing Burrow competing with Ohio State starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who replaced J.T. Barrett last season vs. Michigan and led the Buckeyes to a win against their bitter rival.

"Do I wish he was still with us? I do. I love Joe Burrow," he said.

In another interview at Big Ten media day, Meyer described Burrow as "a made player."

"He's ready to go play. He's earned that right," Meyer said. "That's why I think LSU fans should be very excited."

Meyer cited Burrow's intense work on his release and arm strength and complimented his mobility, which isn't Barrett-like but is "enough to keep them honest."

Burrow will compete with junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse for the starting job at LSU. Burrow has two years of eligibility remaining.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at the SEC's annual media gathering that he hopes there is a decisive winner in the QB competition before the Tigers' season opener Sept. 2 against Miami.

"We don't want to do this, but we could play two quarterbacks if we don't see a clear-cut starter," Orgeron said of the opening game.

"I want this to be a clear-cut decision. I want our team to see it and I want our coaches to see it in camp."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.