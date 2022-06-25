THIBODAUX — Not too long ago, freshman quarterback Walker Howard approached Myles Brennan and said he wanted to tell him something.

“What's up?” Brennan asked.

“When you were a freshman at LSU,” Howard told him, “I was in seventh grade.”

“I didn't need to know that,” Brennan said, laughing. “I know I'm old.”

That’s the running joke with Brennan these days. Once a hyped freshman himself, he stuck around waiting for his chance until he became a sixth-year senior, making him one of the oldest players — and easily the oldest quarterback — on the roster.

But aside from something Brennan jokes about with his younger teammates, his age means he doesn’t have much time left in his college career.

Brennan stretched his eligibility as far as possible. He has one season left, and the harsh reality of a three-man quarterback race with junior Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier gives him no guarantee he will start this fall.

Brennan understands the possibility. He still faces it head-on. Brennan never thought about leaving at the end of spring practice. Instead of finding assurances elsewhere, he stayed to win the job he always wanted.

“I'm a fighter,” Brennan said Friday at the Manning Passing Academy, where he was a counselor for the first time. “I like to compete. I want it to be hard. I want it to be a challenge. I know I have one year left, but my whole career has played out for this exact moment.”

That career once seemed destined for quick success. Brennan came to LSU as the school’s next great quarterback, but he had to wait behind other players. When Brennan did win the job as a redshirt junior, he suffered a season-ending abdominal injury during the third game. Then he broke his left arm during a fishing accident the next summer.

Brennan easily could have gone somewhere else with his final year of eligibility. He almost did. After Brennan entered the transfer portal last year, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Tulane and Wisconsin expressed interest.

He was about to choose a new school. Then Brian Kelly called and offered another chance.

“Why leave when I have the opportunity right here?” Brennan said. “This is my home.”

The decision made sense. LSU wanted an experienced quarterback, and Brennan provided familiarity.

But LSU later signed Daniels to raise the level of competition, making it no sure thing that Brennan will start this fall. Nussmeier also had an impressive spring practice. He put himself firmly in the mix.

“We don't know who it's going to be,” Brennan said. “We're all pushing each other, and we're having fun with it. It'll play itself out.”

Brennan sounded determined as he spoke about the competition. Confidence seeped through his words. All these years have put him through multiple quarterback battles, so he knows what to expect. He passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns when he was healthy. And most of all, he believes in himself.

“Why take the easy route when it's been hard the whole time?” Brennan said. “I'm going to fight it out. There's no quit in me.”

Between now and preseason practice, Brennan wants to lose about five pounds to help improve his mobility. The goal is another far cry from the beginning of his career. Back then, he struggled to gain weight. He said he’s 225 pounds now, roughly 55 more than when he enrolled.

“When you're at LSU for seven years,” Brennan said, “it happens.”

Brennan never expected his LSU career to last this long. It hasn’t taken a typical arc. But he has one more chance. He plans to take advantage of it.

“I've been dealt some difficult cards,” Brennan said. “But I can't give up. I won't give up. I've got to keep pushing forward. Life's too short to give up.

“I got hurt, that's part of football. I had an accident, that's part of life. Something good’s coming. I don't know what it is, I just know something good’s coming.”