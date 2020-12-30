LSU senior fullback/tight end Tory Carter has announced that he will not return for another year of eligibility and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.
The 6-foot, 244-pound Georgia native arrived in Baton Rouge as a hybrid player who could lean block, run and catch the ball as a tight end and H-back.
Carter was LSU's starting fullback in 2018, the year before the program's full-fledged launch into a modern spread attack. In the last two seasons, Carter was used as a fullback, but mainly saw action as a tight end or H-back in the backfield.
In four years, Carter had two carries for four yards, plus 16 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He contributed on special teams and recorded eight career tackles.
Carter played in seven games in 2020, starting in one game, and he recorded four catches for 42 yards in his final season.
LSU has scholarship tight ends still scheduled to return, although star freshman Arik Gilbert, who opted out after the Alabama game, has not announced yet whether he will return to campus.
True freshman Kole Taylor started in the season finale against Ole Miss, catching two passes for 22 yards, and sophomore Nick Storz, an LSU baseball player, also saw playing time in the game.