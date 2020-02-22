LSU is trying to keep its eyes on the road to the NCAA women’s tournament berth, but a quick glance in the rearview mirror would be helpful.
Even though the Lady Tigers (18-7, 8-5) have lost their last two games, they can punch their ticket with a strong finish with three games remaining, starting with Georgia (14-12, 5-8) at 2 p.m. Sunday.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas wants her players to realize that despite the record, Georgia has the same aspirations. Winning out would get the Bulldogs bubble status with a chance to punch their own ticket in the conference tournament.
“Georgia is right there at the cusp,” Fargas said. “Three games left and they would like to get a tournament nod as well. You’ve got to bring your competitive spirit at a higher level that they do to finish the season. I told our team you have a great opportunity to write this story, how do we want this story to end.”
Fargas is hoping her team learned its lesson at Auburn, where an upset loss started the recent tailspin, making Thursday’s loss to South Carolina even more significant. A week ago, LSU was alone in third place in the SEC standings. Now, it’s alone in sixth place.
Fargas has emphasized finishing in the top four in the league to get the SEC tournament double-bye is key. Getting there will require a boost in offensive production. An inability to score has resulted in bad losses at Auburn and Missouri, but LSU still has five wins over top 25 foes.
The effect of losing senior leader Ayana Mitchell is still being felt. Mitchell provided an inside scoring and rebounding presence that hasn’t been replaced. The inability to score from the perimeter has become even more pronounced.
“This team has shown they’re resilient and can bounce back,” Fargas said. “Our defensive effort and rebounding has been some of the best in the league and we can still count on that.
“Players are stepping up and finding a way. We knew it would take time to adjust. This group is figuring that out. We’ve had a tough stretch but not one that should define this group. We’ve done enough in winning on the road, non-conference, taking care of home. Hoping the committee won’t overlook LSU because we lost Ayana Mitchell.”
The committee won’t do that unless the shooting woes persist. LSU was painfully consistent with its shooting, hitting 35.6 percent against Auburn and 35.7 against South Carolina. LSU played well defensively against South Carolina but fell behind early partly because of foul trouble for leading scorer Khayla Pointer, who is 7 for 26 on field goal shooting in the last two games.
Georgia, meanwhile, has played better of late, winning two of its last three. The offense runs through point guard Gabby Connally, who leads the team with a 12.1 scoring average and gets 3.8 assists per game. LSU must prevent her from controlling the pace with her transition abilities.
“They’re becoming that Georgia team you’ve seen in the past,” Fargas said. “They’re good in the open court, got a very crafty point guard (Connally). She’s a great facilitator but is also leading them in scoring. She’s going to be a key emphasis for us. We’ve got to find her and pick her up.”