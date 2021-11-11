LSU continues Southeastern Conference play Saturday night with a matchup against No. 25 Arkansas in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Razorbacks.
1. KJ Jefferson, quarterback
Ed Orgeron says Jefferson looks more like a defensive end than a quarterback. That's not a knock on him by any means, it's a tribute to what Jefferson can do as a 6-foot-3, 245-pound dual-threat signal-caller. He's hit on 64.2% of his passes and averages 253.4 total yards a game.
2. Treylon Burks, wide receiver
After getting torched by Alabama's Jameson Williams last week, LSU's defense gets to face Burks. A large target for Jefferson at 6 feet, 3 inches and 225 pounds, Burks is an absolute beast with or without the ball. He's averaged at least 16.0 yards a catch in each of his three seasons.
3. Tre Williams, defensive end
Arkansas is only 41st in the FBS in fewest yards allowed, but it would be a lot worse if not for Williams. A solid edge rusher, he leads the Razorbacks with six sacks — which is fourth in the SEC. He had his second multi-sack game last week with two in an upset of Mississippi State.
Sheldon Mickles