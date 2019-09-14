LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) celebrates with LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) who flexes his muscles after making a tackle during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) celebrates with LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) who flexes his muscles after making a tackle during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
The LSU offense, averaging a cool 55 points per game, definitely has found its identity.
The Tigers have traded their staid and stodgy Conestoga offensive reputation for something that more resembles that video the U.S. Air Force released this week of a rocket sled hurtling along at 6,600 mph. That’s Mach 8.6, for those of you scoring at home, which is roughly how fast wide receiver Trey Palmer returned that fourth-quarter punt in LSU’s 65-14 victory.
But along the way, the Tigers seem to have traded their bedrock defensive identity of seasons past for something just as unfamiliar to those of us who have watched LSU run between the tackles into eight-man boxes for years.
LSU played some truly smothering defense in its season-opening 55-3 rout of Georgia Southern, limiting the Eagles to 98 total yards. But that was against a one-dimensional, triple-option offense. Georgia Southern attempted just 11 passes despite trailing from the first Joe Burrow pitches of the night.
Quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU's offense rescued the Tigers early against Northwestern State, and Burrow maintained his sizzling pace.
Texas last Saturday was a different story. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger went off on the Tigers for 401 yards and four touchdowns in LSU’s 45-38 win in Austin, rolling up 31 second-half points on a gassed and cramped-up Tigers defense.
That was easily rationalized, though. Texas owns one of the best passing offenses LSU will face this season. And it was on the road to boot. The Tigers went to Austin and, no surprise, a Big 12 Conference game broke out.
But Northwestern State, which got rolled 33-7 in its previous game by Division II Midwestern State, was supposed to be a different story.
Instead, LSU actually trailed early on 7-3, backtracked its way to surrendering 200 yards of first-half offense to the Demons and found itself on the north side of a rather shaky looking 24-14 halftime score. A score that included a wide-open 26-yard touchdown pass from Shelton Eppler to David Fitzwater. If you wanted to teach a Pee Wee-leaguer how to blow a coverage, you could show them that play.
What in the name of Bill Arnsparger is going on here?
“I don’t think we’ve found our identity yet,” linebacker Jacob Phillips said candidly. “Each group, the line and the linebackers and the secondary, we’ve got a lot to improve on.”
There was, according to those there, surprisingly little yelling and a lot more adjusting in the halftime locker room. Ed Orgeron even told a story of how legendary coach John Robinson, one of his most trusted advisors, basically told him to find his calmer self in times of stress.
“But after the first quarter I was a little mad,” Orgeron confessed.
Plenty of south Louisianans are familiar with hangovers.
To be fair, LSU was without four defensive starters injured at Texas: linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Michael Divinity, defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan. The latter two may or may not be back for next Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt.
To his credit, safety JaCoby Stevens sought no shelter in plausible excuses.
“When you’re missing one of your best pass rushers and some of your best defensive linemen, you’ll feel it,” he said. “But I don’t want to make any excuses. We have a ‘Next man up’ mentality.”
The bigger problem was, not surprisingly after an enormous road win, attitude.
“We came in thinking Northwestern State would lay down for us,” Stevens said. “Once we woke up you see what happened.”
Quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU's offense rescued the Tigers early against Northwestern State, and Burrow maintained his sizzling pace.
Indeed, LSU finally set their world right in the final 30 minutes. The Tigers marched for an opening -drive touchdown on a 5-yard keeper by Burrow, the first of 27 third-quarter points sandwiched around three defensive three-and-outs. Burrow orchestrated two more scoring drives before tapping out for Myles Brennan late in the third with 373 yards and two TDs passing on a surgical 21 of 24 night.
Of course, coming into the game I assumed by LSU’s fourth possession of the second half Burrow would have gone into the stands and ordered a beer. Still, he has amassed some breathtaking numbers; 1,122 yards and 11 TDs in three games on 83.3 percent passing (75 of 90). That that should definitely keep him in the thick of the Heisman contender talk nationally for another week.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up the pass in the end zone to NSU wide receiver Levar Gumms (8) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) pulls down NSU running back Stadford Anderson (3) by the jersey to make the stop but is flagged for a horsecollar tackle during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
NSU running back Jared West (21) runs the ball after taking the handoff from NSU quarterback Shelton Eppler (5) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) dances into the end zone for a touchdown in front of NSU safety Nicholas Forde (23) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
NSU cornerback Dylan Wilson (28) intercepts the pass intended for LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) celebrates with LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) who flexes his muscles after making a tackle during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) keeps the ball as he runs past Northwestern State safety Ryan Reed (8) in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) defends against Northwestern State wide receiver Akile Davis (9) in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Jontre Kirklin (13) leads his teammates in a pre-kickoff ritual before the Tigers kick the ball off in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates in the end zone after scoring in the first half against Northwestern State on Satursday night. Edwards-Helaire had TD runs of 4 and 3 yards in the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) awaits the snap from LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) breaks up the pass to NSU tight end David Fitzwater (17) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
NSU head coach Brad Laird voices his displeasure concerning a pass interference call on one of his players during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs around the attempted tackle by NSU linebacker Landon King (32) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run for a completed pass during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
NSU wide receiver Quan Shorts (1) pulls in a touchdown pass in the end zone as LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball after getting the handoff from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocks NSU linebacker Ja'Quay Pough (10) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
As LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) holds, LSU place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
NSU safety Ryan Reed (8) breaks up the pass to LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) but is called for pass interference during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) upends NSU wide receiver Myles Ward (10) to make the stop during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) leaves the field on crutches before halftime during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) pulls in the touchdown pass in the end zone in front of NSU cornerback Malik Sonnier (20) during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) breaks up the pass play to NSU wide receiver Gavin Landry (84) but is injured on the play during the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU kicker Cade York (36) is greeted by LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after kicking an extra point in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) carries the ball before the stop by Northwestern State cornerback Malik Sonnier (20) in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) awaits the snap from LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) hands the ball off to LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) before he ran the ball in for the score in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) hands the ball off to LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) before he ran the ball in for the score in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) celebrates with LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) after scoring in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) celebrates with LSU fullback Tory Carter (44) after scoring in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU safety Cameron Lewis (31) celebrates after a sack in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU linebacker Andre Anthony (46) pressures Northwestern State quarterback Bryce Rivers (7) in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) slips Northwestern State linebacker Bishop Breaux (30) in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (83) slips Northwestern State linebacker Bishop Breaux (30) on the carry in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU graduate assistant Christian LaCouture on the field in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) goes down before crossing into the end zone on the carry in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) takes the snap before the handoff to and touchdown by LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) scores in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (83) carries the ball in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.
Northwestern State quarterback Kaleb Fletcher (2) is stopped by LSU defensive lineman Joseph Evans (94) and LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.