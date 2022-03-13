LSU coach Kim Mulkey is a veteran of watching March Madness Selection Sunday broadcasts for women’s college basketball. Her reactions might have seemed subdued when LSU popped onto the big screen at the Pete Maravich Center on Sunday.
But Mulkey’s excitement extends outward for her first Tiger team and fans for a program making its first tournament appearance since 2017.
LSU (25-5) earned a No. 3 seed in the Spokane Regional and will play Jackson State (23-6) in a first-round game on the same PMAC floor Saturday at a time to be announced.
Mulkey’s message is that everything is gravy from this point on.
“You get excited for people sitting there who are going to see a first- and second-round deal here in the PMAC,” Mulkey said in a news conference following the selection show. “Excited for the players sitting there who have never been a part of this.
“The competitive spirit comes out as we get closer to the games. It’s here; isn’t this going to be fun. No matter how it ends, when it ends, what happens, it’s fun.”
An LSU victory will pit the Tigers against the winner between No. 6 seed Ohio State (23-6) and the winner of a First Four game between Missouri State (24-7) and Florida State (17-13). That play-in game will be 8 p.m. Thursday at the PMAC on ESPN2.
Mulkey has some experience against Jackson State. The SWAC champion Tigers lost to Baylor in a first-round game in last year’s NCAA tournament, 101-52.
This year’s Jackson State team has won its past 21 games. The last loss was to Troy 99-82 Dec. 20, and the Tigers played Mississippi State close in a 74-66 defeat the game before.
Jackson State is led by 6-foot-4 senior center Ameshya Williams-Holliday, who led the conference with a 19.0 scoring average and was second in rebounding with 11.2 per game. In the backcourt, 5-4 senior guard Dayzsha Rogan averages 13.3 points and leads the team with 42 made 3-pointers while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.
Ohio State won a share of the Big Ten title with Iowa and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, but split two games while Iowa went on to win the tournament title. Ohio State and was relegated to a No. 6 NCAA tournament seed while Iowa gained a No. 2 seed.
“If you are co-champs in that league, you are pretty darn good,” Mulkey said.
LSU already has beaten Missouri State this season, 66-58, in the San Juan shootout Nov. 27. The Bears were runners-up in the Missouri Valley Conference. Florida State finished ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
The biggest question for LSU is the health of second leading scorer Alexis Morris, who has missed the past two games since suffering an MCL sprain of her left knee against Alabama. Morris is averaging 15.8 points per game and is the teams second-best 3-point shooter, hitting 30 of 92.
Mulkey said her status is still in doubt and that she has been rehabbing and hasn’t practiced since the injury.
“They tell me she’s been doing stuff on her own on the floor,” Mulkey said. “She’s not in practice. She’s at practice watching, coaching and moving around.
“I don’t ask, never want to put pressure on training staff. I don’t know any more than I knew when I asked about the injury. We’re preparing as if she’s not here
tomorrow or the next day. We’ve got to go play. We’ve won without her.”
LSU had its two lowest scoring games of the season since her injury and hasn’t scored in the 70s in those three games.
If LSU can advance past the first two rounds, the Tigers would be on a collision course with one of Mulkey’s old nemeses, Texas, which drew the No. 2 seed in the Spokane Regional.