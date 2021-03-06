BR.lsuslubasketball.120120 TS 485.jpg
LSU logo on basketball court at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU had an opportunity Saturday to clinch the No. 3 seed for next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament in its regular-season finale with Missouri.

But a team that’s had some trouble finishing halves at times this season found a way to get it done in the final six minutes, persevering for a satisfying 86-80 win in Columbia, Missouri.

Cam Thomas scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second half and Trendon Watford got 14 of his 19 after intermission to break a 40-40 tie at the break.

Javonte Smart had 13 points for LSU and Darius Days dropped in 12 before fouling out with 3:06 remaining in the game.

