LSU had an opportunity Saturday to clinch the No. 3 seed for next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament in its regular-season finale with Missouri.
But a team that’s had some trouble finishing halves at times this season found a way to get it done in the final six minutes, persevering for a satisfying 86-80 win in Columbia, Missouri.
Cam Thomas scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second half and Trendon Watford got 14 of his 19 after intermission to break a 40-40 tie at the break.
Javonte Smart had 13 points for LSU and Darius Days dropped in 12 before fouling out with 3:06 remaining in the game.
More to come …