LSU and Indiana play a doubleheader on Saturday to conclude their season-opening series. Below is some key information about the games.
WHEN: Game 1 — 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 2 — 60 minutes after the final out of Game 1
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball. Indiana is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS
Game 1: LSU — So. RHP Landon Marceaux (5-2, 4.66 ERA, 58.0 IP, 20 BB, 43 SO in 2019); IU — So. RHP Gabe Bierman (4-0, 3.56 ERA, 48.0 IP, 18 BB, 46 SO in 2019)
Game 2: LSU — So. RHP AJ Labas (redshirted in 2019; 6-2, 3.48 ERA, 54.1 IP, 7 BB, 32 SO in 2018); IU — So. RHP Braydon Tucker (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 5 BB, 2 SO in 2019)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will experiment with its lineup throughout the weekend as it looks for the best combination of players. At some point on Saturday, the Tigers will start sophomore center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, freshman Wes Toups and freshman catcher Alex Milazzo. No one competing for playing time will secure their spot for the rest of the season on opening weekend, but LSU needs some of its young players to emerge as reliable starters. Will someone step up on Saturday?