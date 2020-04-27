LSU guard Javonte Smart announced via instagram that he is declaring for the NBA draft, but retaining the option to return for his junior season.
"I, along with my family, have decided to declare for the NBA draft to follow my dreams, while at the same time keeping my eligibility to return to school," the post said. "Thanks for all the love and support that has been given to me during my college experience."
Smart thanked his family along with his LSU coaches, teammates and fans in the post for "believing in and allowing me the chance to be part of something great." Smart also noted the "difficult time" everyone is having during the pandemic and closed with, "I pray that everyone stays safe during this time."
The 6-foot-4 Smart is a former Scotlandville High star who averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season for the Tigers, who saw their season end last month just short of an SEC tournament because of the novel coronavirus. Smart made 41.5 percent of his shots from the field and 81.4 percent of his free throws.
He was a three-time Mr. Basketball winner at Scotlandville and led the Hornets to three LHSAA titles in four seasons. It is the second straight year that Smart has declared for the NBA draft. A year ago, he also retained the option to return to school and did return to school. The NBA allows players to declare for the draft twice without forfeiting eligibility.
Smart has scored in double figures in 22 of 41 games over two seasons for LSU. He started 30 of 31 games in 2019-20 and scored a season highs of 21 points against Ole Miss and Tennessee. Smart recorded his first career double-double — 13 points and 10 assists against Georgia.
Smart is the third LSU player to declare for the draft since the season ended, joining freshman Trendon Watford and fellow sophomores Emmitt Williams and Darius Days. The trio teamed with senior Skylar Mays to account for 84 percent of the Tigers offense.
Williams signed with an agent and will not retain his eligibility. Watford and Days left open the option to return to LSU. Watford has not signed with an agent, but Days has signed with an approved agent.