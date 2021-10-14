As LSU prepares to face Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium, the chatter continues to grow regarding the future of LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

In January 2020, Orgeron and LSU agreed to a six-year contract extension with a base annual salary of $6 million. This came just after the Tigers won the 2019 national championship.

Now, in the second season of that six-year deal, LSU is 3-3, coming off back-to-back losses and dealing with a rash of season-ending injuries — and the Tigers could be underdogs in five of their final six games. All of that gives rise to the question of whether Orgeron's days at LSU are numbered.

With that in mind, what would a potential buyout look like for Orgeron and LSU athletics? According to USA Today, Orgeron is the second-highest paid coach behind Nick Saban, his total pay adding up to more than $9.01 million.

USA Today estimates the buyout for Orgeron at $17,150,000 as of Dec. 1, 2021, assuming he is fired on that day without cause.

The website also notes that the amount listed may be owed to a coach over a certain period of time, and not necessarily paid all at one after termination. The figure also does not factor in prorated salaries or buyouts, but rather an estimate based on the date given.

The Tigers will have play the rest of this season without wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, Eli Ricks, Ali Gaye and Joseph Evans. They were all ruled out this week.

LSU is looking to pick up win No. 4 on the season, and their second Southeastern Conference victory as well.

After Saturday's game, the Tigers play at Ole Miss and at Alabama, followed by home games against Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M.