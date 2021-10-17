In regard to Ed Orgeron's ouster from LSU, the headline for much of the rest of the nation will be this:

Tigers win game in record-breaking fashion … then fire coach.

The headline really should be something like this:

Tigers beat Florida, but LSU says Coach O still has gotta go.

Athletic director Scott Woodward did not wake up Sunday morning and get some wild notion to strike a bargain with Orgeron and send him packing at season’s end. Sources say this process went into high gear at least since LSU was routed 42-21 the previous Saturday at Kentucky. It was a matter of getting all the language and parameters worked out. Coaching changes are not minor transactions but major shifts in manpower and money.

Definitely money. We’ll see how much, but right now, LSU is on the hook for about $17 million.

LSU decided it was worth it to shift Orgeron, despite Saturday’s surprising 49-42 win over Florida. The timing of his ouster strikes as understandably odd, given the potentially season-shifting prospects of upsetting the Gators. But as former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley once said, what will be done eventually must be done immediately.

LSU saw no long-term future with Orgeron. And it certainly didn’t want to answer any lingering questions should the Tigers go out with a couple more wins over Ole Miss or Texas A&M … or Alabama.

The latter still did not seem likely. Since the Tigers took down the Crimson Tide in 2019 en route to the national title, the gulf between LSU and college football’s pacesetter has widened once again.

Despite the Florida win, LSU is 9-8 since beating Clemson in New Orleans in the CFP championship game. And despite all the injuries and opt-outs and academic issues the past two seasons, that was not going to cut it for a program that perceives itself as a national player.

Reams of speculation and innuendo will come forth about Orgeron’s off-the-field actions as contributing factors. The “sissy blue shirt” video from the UCLA game. The embarrassing photographs. Getting flamed by a prankster on his own radio show. And certainly not least, LSU’s ongoing Title IX issues. (Among other things, a group of seven current and former students filed a federal Title IX lawsuit against LSU in April, and Orgeron was among the people listed as defendants in the case.)

Ultimately, though, if Orgeron kept winning at the same rate he did during the Joe Burrow glory days, when they went 25-3 from 2018-19, Orgeron could have insulated himself from much of the other stuff. As it is, they are all small parts of a bigger picture.

No doubt a segment of the LSU fan base is celebrating the news that Orgeron is on his way out. There is the momentary adrenaline rush that any major news event brings. But when that fades away, all manner of folks who are rejoicing today should do well to realize that this isn’t a completely banner day for LSU football.

A proud program has to rebuild itself yet again, trying to return to the championship form that slipped away so shockingly fast, less than two years removed from that Mardi Gras-like championship parade.

A man is out of a job, the job he most wanted and would never have left, a man who has so much in common with so much of LSU football’s constituency, the refinery workers and the shrimpers and the construction foremen. A flawed man, and one ill-suited to sustaining the long-term success LSU demands. But a man who left an indelible mark on the program, much of it bad but also much good.

As the final weeks of the Orgeron era play out, the revisionist historians are already out with their correcting fluid and erasers. The 2019 season is a happy accident, they say, that Orgeron lucked into the magic, potent formula that produced LSU’s greatest football season ever.

It is true that he was fortunate to get Burrow, a generational talent, to finally give LSU the dynamic quarterback it needed to climb the mountain. But it was Orgeron who convinced Burrow that LSU was the place for him instead of the University of Cincinnati — the safe, close-to-home choice where Burrow knew he could start. Orgeron sold Burrow on a vision of what LSU’s offense could be with Joe Brady as passing game coordinator and Steve Ensminger calling the plays.

While Orgeron had no idea how truly impactful Brady would be on LSU’s offense, we must remember that it was Orgeron who wanted to modernize the offense in the first place, to break with the plodding philosophy of the Les Miles years. Without Orgeron’s commitment to this great transformation, the national championship season may never have happened.

Maybe life would have been smoother under Jimbo Fisher or even Tom Herman, but there is no guarantee that LSU would have grabbed the ultimate prize.

LSU got it all with Orgeron: the pride and the punch lines, the elation and embarrassment, the sound and the fury. Like a great artist, LSU ultimately had to suffer for its masterpiece season of 2019.

Perhaps, years from now, it will all seem more worth it.