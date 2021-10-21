Did LSU find itself last week against Florida?
On Saturday at Ole Miss, we’ll all find out.
It’s been a weird few days in Baton Rouge with LSU coach Ed Orgeron announcing Sunday plans to resign at the end of the season.
The Tigers are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play after stunning Florida 49-42 last week in Death Valley.
At Ole Miss, LSU faces second-year coach Lane Kiffin - a man who is rumored to be among the candidates to replace Orgeron.
If the Tigers are to have a shot at Ole Miss, they’ll likely have to replicate what they did against Florida - run the ball well on offense and force turnovers on defense.
Kiffin indicated on Monday that his star quarterback, Matt Corral, is uncertain for Saturday’s game after taking a beating with 30 carries at Tennessee.
When it was revealed Sunday that Ed Orgeron will step down as the LSU coach after the 2021 season, speculation started instantly on where the …
While this may be a matter of Kiffin simply trying to give something else for LSU to consider in its defensive game plan, it would definitely change the Rebels’ offense if Corral is unable to go.
If you take Corral, a serious Heisman Trophy candidate, out of the mix, LSU suddenly looks like it has a shot in Oxford. The No. 2 quarterback for the Rebels is a true freshman, Luke Altmyer.
LSU also has to contend with how the team responds to Orgeron’s resignation.
Some experts contend that LSU already hasn’t been playing all that hard this season. Could Orgeron’s exit make things worse?
Week 8: LSU vs. Ole Miss
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
The line: LSU (+9) at Ole Miss
Series record: LSU leads, 64-40-4
Ole Miss record: 5-1, 2-1 in SEC
LSU record: 4-3, 2-2 in SEC
The coaching paths of Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin persist in intersecting at the most interesting times.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING
The game is available to watch on CBS, the CBS app and the CBS Sports app with a cable subscription that includes CBS.
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3.8: LSU's average yards per rush - an improvement of 1.2 in 4 weeks
1: The number of interceptions thrown by Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
43.7: Average points per game for Ole Miss.
32.43: Average points per game for LSU.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn't seen optimistic Monday about his star quarterback, Matt Corral, playing on Saturday against LSU in Oxford.
SEC schedule for Saturday
11 a.m. - Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (SECN)
2:30 p.m. - LSU at Ole Miss (CBS)
3 p.m. - Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SECN)
6 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. - South Carolina at Texas A&M (SECN)