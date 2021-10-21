Did LSU find itself last week against Florida?

On Saturday at Ole Miss, we’ll all find out.

It’s been a weird few days in Baton Rouge with LSU coach Ed Orgeron announcing Sunday plans to resign at the end of the season.

The Tigers are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play after stunning Florida 49-42 last week in Death Valley.

At Ole Miss, LSU faces second-year coach Lane Kiffin - a man who is rumored to be among the candidates to replace Orgeron.

If the Tigers are to have a shot at Ole Miss, they’ll likely have to replicate what they did against Florida - run the ball well on offense and force turnovers on defense.

Kiffin indicated on Monday that his star quarterback, Matt Corral, is uncertain for Saturday’s game after taking a beating with 30 carries at Tennessee.

Where will Ed Orgeron go after he leaves LSU? Here's a look at some potential options When it was revealed Sunday that Ed Orgeron will step down as the LSU coach after the 2021 season, speculation started instantly on where the …

While this may be a matter of Kiffin simply trying to give something else for LSU to consider in its defensive game plan, it would definitely change the Rebels’ offense if Corral is unable to go.

If you take Corral, a serious Heisman Trophy candidate, out of the mix, LSU suddenly looks like it has a shot in Oxford. The No. 2 quarterback for the Rebels is a true freshman, Luke Altmyer.

LSU also has to contend with how the team responds to Orgeron’s resignation.

Some experts contend that LSU already hasn’t been playing all that hard this season. Could Orgeron’s exit make things worse?

Week 8: LSU vs. Ole Miss

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

The line: LSU (+9) at Ole Miss

Series record: LSU leads, 64-40-4

Ole Miss record: 5-1, 2-1 in SEC

LSU record: 4-3, 2-2 in SEC

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on CBS, the CBS app and the CBS Sports app with a cable subscription that includes CBS.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3.8: LSU's average yards per rush - an improvement of 1.2 in 4 weeks

1: The number of interceptions thrown by Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

43.7: Average points per game for Ole Miss.

32.43: Average points per game for LSU.

SEC schedule for Saturday

11 a.m. - Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (SECN)

2:30 p.m. - LSU at Ole Miss (CBS)

3 p.m. - Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SECN)

6 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. - South Carolina at Texas A&M (SECN)

Key storylines