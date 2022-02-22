Jay Johnson believes midweek games are the most important to his team’s success.
And this one is a true test. Ranking as high as No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball, LA Tech is an in-state program that has both the talent and the atmosphere to give No. 2 LSU a run for its money.
“I think if you're trying to create self-discipline and focus on the task at hand – the task at hand is this game,” Johnson said. “When you look at external factors– RPI doesn't differentiate between conference and non-conference. This is a team that’s going to win 40+ games and be a conference champion-type team and Top 25 team with a chance to host a regional.”
According to this week’s RPI standings, LA Tech is No. 27 and LSU is No. 19. The Bulldogs are coming off a three-game sweep of Wichita State: 7-3, 9-6, 5-3 and features a strong veteran team that hosted an NCAA Regional last year.
In preparation for the game, Johnson said on Tuesday that he felt confident in his team, with only a few defensive errors he felt could easily be cleaned up after this weekend.
"I tell my players: the best coach you're ever going to have in your life is playing time and experience," Johnson said. "They have real pitching, veteran hitters– it's a chance to go on the road and learn what our response would be in a real game with fans there."
Bulldog hitters to watch
Bulldogs senior infielder Taylor Young is coming off a season where he earned third-team all-Collegiate Baseball and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team honors. He went 5 for 10 in his at-bats last weekend with two doubles, leading the team in batting average (.500) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.343), drawing three walks and scoring six times.
Junior outfielder Philip Matulia was second to Young, batting .417 last weekend including one double and one solo home run. He had two RBIs and scored six times, and was second on the team with a .500 on-base percentage, drawing two walks, but led the team with a .750 slugging percentage.
Jorge Corona captured the game-tying 3-run home run in the fourth inning of the season opener that propelled the Bulldogs to finish with a 7-3 victory. The sophomore from Miami, Florida, returns as the team’s starting catcher. He finished last weekend with the second-most RBIs (4) in his 4-for-12 effort at the plate.
Sophomore outfielder Cole McConnell, a Conference USA All-Freshman team member last year, led the series with six RBIs, including a two-run home run in the final game. He was one of three players to knock a home run alongside Corona and Matulia last weekend.
On the pitching
Johnson has not yet named a starting pitcher for the matchup, but did rule out Blake Money, who will be starting on Friday. Ma’khail Hilliard and Ty Floyd will also not be available due to pitch counts from the weekend.
“We named our starting pitcher, but we’re not ready to announce it yet,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “We're going to have some of our better guys ready to go.”
Johnson did not say he knew for sure who Louisiana Tech will put on the mound.
Determining the lineup
Once the team settled in the third inning of Friday's game, Johnson said the prominent narrative of the weekend was the depth of the team.
"I don't want to talk about it a ton because there are so many guys that I think can make a positive contribution," Johnson said. "So waiting as long as we can to figure out what's best I think is always works good for me. And we'll probably continue to do that."
He noted that he was impressed with both Jordan Thompson and Jack Merrifield's performances, along with Dylan Crews' improvement at center field. Doughty led the production from the plate, earning conference honors.
As for the competition at catcher between Alex Milazzo and transfer Tyler McManus – both were equally productive.
"Alex hit a ball in the middle with a runner on third and less than two outs and got him in," Johnson said. "He made contact with two strikes on Friday night and picked up an RBI. Tyler had a double, he got hit with a couple pitches. For me, batting average is important because it needs to fill the bases up. But I think if you take a little deeper dive into it, the productivity of those at-bats contributed to winning."
Johnson’s history with LA Tech head coach Lane Burroughs
Burroughs previously rebuilt the Northwestern State program, guiding it to its biggest program turnaround in history from 2013 to 2014, increasing its win total by 14 to take third in the Southland conference. He also was the recruiting coordinator at Mississippi State from 2009-12.
While at Northwestern State, Burroughs’ Demons defeated Johnson's Arizona Wildcats at home, 6-4 in one of the games of a double-header in 2016. That was the same year Arizona made the championship game of the College World Series.
“I really respect Lane,” Johnson said. “When I was in San Diego, he was at Mississippi State and seeing him on the road recruiting – he was a definite hustler worker.. Ironically, we played that Mississippi State team in the Super Regional and he'd recruited a lot of those guys– there were like 17 guys that were 92 or better on the pitching staff.”
Looking ahead, Johnson said that it will be an important matchup to keep on the schedule.