LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson said on Thursday he hadn't had the chance to scout much of Towson yet, who will be the Tigers' first opponent on Friday evening.
Sophomore right-hander Blake Money will start on Friday, but other pitchers will be determined throughout the weekend.
"I'm not ready to go any further than that," Johnson said on Thursday. "Frankly, that's only just because of the weekend playing three different opponents and having a Wednesday night game and getting back at 2:30 in the morning. I want to look at both teams a little bit more clearly. The way the game (last night) worked out – everybody who threw last night will be available this weekend."
Towson played Miami last weekend, dropping all four games: 10-8, 11-2, 13-2, 11-1. Johnson shed some insight he gleaned from the scouting he had done that morning.
"The first thing that stood out is they have some guys that look like they know who they are and they're trying to be creative in terms of how they use their their pitches," Johnson said.
Southern University holds a 2-2 record so far, recently falling to Missouri, 19-8 on Wednesday night.
"They were an NCAA tournament team last year," Johnson said. "I remember seeing their conference championship game on TV and they won in dramatic fashion. They'll play hard."