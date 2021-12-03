After five years at LSU, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach Mickey Joseph has accepted a similar job at Nebraska, the Huskers announced late Friday morning.

Joseph, a New Orleans native who played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-91, will be the wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

Both sides had worked on negotiations over the last few days, a source told The Advocate.

Nebraska has pursued Joseph before, but he reportedly turned down an offer to join coach Scott Frost's staff as the passing game coordinator and associate head coach last offseason.

LSU then promoted Joseph to assistant head coach in March, which came with a two-year extension that paid him $500,000 this season and $550,000 next year, according to the contract.

Joseph was out recruiting on LSU's behalf Nov. 30, according to pictures posted to social media, meeting with Louisiana's top receiver prospect, Shazz Preston.

Joseph, 53, was also considered a candidate to become the next coach at Southern University this spring. The job went to interim coach Jason Rollins, and the school continues to search for a full-time hire.

After working his way through the coaching ranks, Joseph landed his first job at a Power Five school when he joined Ed Orgeron's staff as the wide receivers coach in 2017.

A key recruiter the last five years, Joseph helped land many of LSU's wide receivers, including Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr., Kayshon Boutte and Brian Thomas Jr.

Within LSU's spread offense, the wide receivers experienced their most productive stretch in school history the last few years. Joseph coached the position alongside passing game coordinator Joe Brady in 2019 and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas this season.

LSU's staff is in flux as new coach Brian Kelly takes over the program. Kelly tried to bring a few assistants with him from Notre Dame, including coordinators Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees, but they stayed at the school. Freeman became Notre Dame's next head coach.

While Kelly may consider retaining some members of LSU's previous staff, he said Wednesday afternoon he had not met them yet. Joseph was the first assistant to leave.

"I have not made any decisions based upon who will stay and who may go," Kelly said. "I haven't had any individual conversations with any of them, so any narrative out there is not coming from any conversations that I've had with them.

"I know the business, they know the business. There are realities in this business. But we'll get to all of those coaches because as I mentioned earlier, they have families, they have lives, and we have to get moving in that direction."

Joseph has coached in his home state off and on since his coaching career began in 1995.

He first coached quarterbacks and receivers at Omaha North High School in Nebraska from 1995-96 and served as Wayne State College's (in Wayne, Nebraska) run game coordinator in 1997.

Joseph then returned to his high school alma mater, Archbishop Shaw, in 1998 to coach quarterbacks before he became a graduate assistant at Tulane in 1999 under coach Chris Scelfo.

Since then, Joseph has coached receivers at Alabama State (2000), quarterbacks at Nicholls State (2001-03) and running backs at Central Oklahoma (2004-05). He was the head coach and athletic director at Desire Street Academy (2005-08) and the associate head coach at Langston University from 2008-11 before serving as its head coach from 2011-12.

Then, Joseph coached the receivers and special teams units at Alcorn State (2013), the receivers and special teams units at Grambling State (2014-2015) and the running backs at Louisiana Tech (2016) before joining the staff at LSU in 2017.