Alex Milazzo just needed to breathe at the plate.
Throughout the offseason, LSU coach Jay Johnson has said Milazzo is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, but he also wanted to make sure he moved the offense.
Milazzo did just that throughout the previous four-game weekend. He was 2 for 2 on Friday night against Towson, then tallied three sacrifices over the next two games against Southern and Towson again, including one for an RBI. He went 1 for 3 on Sunday evening against Southern, knocking an RBI single to right field when faced with a full count. He also walked twice over the weekend.
Mechanically, Milazzo said he worked on making his weight more balanced at the plate, but he credited the coaching staff’s approach on breathing as the reason for his success. It’s improved his mindset, giving him more confidence.
“I feel like a whole new person at the plate, a lot more relaxed and confident and really trust what I’m doing up there,” Milazzo said. “Baseball is a mental game, and I think 80% of it is just the mentality.”
According to a 2017 study, breathing deeply can help with sustained attention and lower cortisol levels, a stress hormone that, if overproduced, can cause anxiety.
Other LSU players also have mentioned breathing to slow down the heartbeat prior to taking an at-bat. Designated hitter Cade Beloso started seeing improvement in his at-bats during spring scrimmages, and he described the exercise best.
“You gather your breath for four seconds, hold it for a two count, and you let it out for a four count and it slows your heart rate down,” Beloso said Feb. 4. “A pitcher can do it before he makes a big pitch or a hitter when he’s in the on-deck circle.”
A study by Northwestern Medicine in 2016 concluded that a slower rhythm of breathing can affect memory recall. One of the findings was that participants’ ability to recall previous images was enhanced during the inhalation process. An article in Baseball America referenced the study in 2019, saying that this applies to a hitter’s “rolodex,” or memory of ball flight patterns.
So, slowing down the breathing process, especially during inhalation, not only calms anxiety but also can allow hitters to improve their judgment at the plate.
Mechanically, there wasn't a whole lot for Milazzo to change.
“He’s got a good, short stroke that he can hit line drives with and we saw that tonight,” Johnson said Friday night. “There’s a sacrifice bunt in there and there’s a walk where he went down 0-2 and got on base as the leadoff guy, so that’s the blueprint right there for what we want him to do.”
The breathing exercises reflect a wider theme Johnson has preached this season: slowing things down, and taking every game, at-bat or pitch one at a time.
A matchup with No. 1 Texas at the Shriners’ Classic looms, but the Tigers still have some midweek business to tend to before making the trip to Houston. LSU hosts UNO — coached by Blake Dean, a member of LSU’s 2009 national championship team — at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium.
The Privateers hold a 5-1 record after taking two of three from Kansas over the weekend.
Anthony Herron Jr. leads the Privateers with a .421 batting average, including one double, one triple and four RBIs. Outfielder Pearce Howard has a team-high 11 RBIs on the strength of a .364 batting average.
LSU third baseman Jack Merrifield, who played at LSU-Eunice last year, said that he played against UNO infielders Amani Larry when he was at East Central Community College and shortstop Tyler Bischke, a transfer from Murray State.
Larry is second on UNO in RBIs (5) and is one of three players with a home run this year for the Privateers. He holds a .444 on-base percentage.
“They hit us around a lot,” Merrifield said.
UNO scored nine or more runs in its first three contests, including 12 in a seven-inning win against Grambling and a 10-0 shutout of Alabama State through eight innings.
LSU tallied 51 runs during its opening weekend, then closed last weekend's four-game slate with a 15-0 victory over Southern in seven innings, with production coming from top to bottom of the lineup.
That included Milazzo.
“At times it can be tough, not letting failure come to the next at-bat with you,” Milazzo said. “It's all about whatever I did last time — good or bad, it's not going to carry to the plate — it’s just next pitch, next task.”