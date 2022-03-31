WHO: LSU (18-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) vs. Auburn (17-8, 3-3)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Auburn is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (2-0, 5.32 ERA); Auburn — RHP Trace Bright (2-1, 2.23 ERA).
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Hilliard's performance against Florida might've solidified his position as a second-day starter. But how will he match up against the Auburn lineup, which boasts some of the SEC's stats leaders? The pitcher was able to silence Florida's best through the first five innings. Auburn has some of the nation's offensive leaders. Blake Rambusch is riding a 16-game hitting streak, leading the SEC with 41 total hits this season. Sonny DiChiara, who bats third, is first in the SEC and nationally in on-base percentage (.608), in addition to ranking third in slugging percentage (.924) and fourth in batting average (.455). LSU's Brayden Jobert is second in the conference with 36 RBIs.