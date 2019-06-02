The 2019 MLB draft begins at 6 p.m. Monday, an event that will help shape LSU baseball's roster next season.

Some of the top players on the team are surefire picks, and all of LSU's commitments are projected picks. How early they get drafted and how much money they are offered will determine if they come to school.

Here is a list of the current players and commitments who could get drafted within the top 10 rounds.

Current

Josh Smith, SS, junior: The highest ranked prospect on the team, Smith is a projected third-round pick who might rise.

Zack Hess, RHP, junior: Hess turned down pro ball last year. He's projected around the fourth or fifth round.

Zach Watson, OF, junior: After coming back for his junior year, Watson could go around the fourth round.

Todd Peterson, RHP, junior: This one is intriguing. Peterson could go between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Antoine Duplantis, OF, senior: Duplantis might go as high as the third round... or as late as the eighth.

Saul Garza, C, sophomore: Draft eligible, Garza will hear his name called at some point in the draft.

Commitments

Maurice Hampton, OF, Memphis University HS: Hampton is a projected first-round pick, but if he falls, he will probably come to school.

Daniel Espino, RHP, Georgia Premier Academy: A projected first-round pick, Espino is attending the draft.

Rece Hinds, INF, IMG Academy: Ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, Hinds might jump into the first round.

Jimmy Lewis, RHP, Lake Travis HS: The 6-foot-6 righty is MLB Pipeline's 64th overall prospect, putting him as a fringe second-round pick.

Cade Doughty, INF, Denham Springs: The brother of sophomore catcher Braden Doughty, Cade is likely a third- or fourth-round selection.

Hayden Travinski, C, Airline: LSU would like for Travinski to come to school.