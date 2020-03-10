After coach Paul Mainieri began the season looking for reliable starters at five positions, he has settled on LSU’s entire starting lineup except for one spot: left field.
With freshman Maurice Hampton Jr. injured, that corner outfield position remains the only spot in flux as the Tigers approach their first Southeastern Conference series this weekend at Ole Miss.
The Tigers have three players in the mix in left field. Sophomore Drew Bianco will probably start there Wednesday night against South Alabama. Freshman Mitchell Sanford and sophomore Gavin Dugas have also earned consideration at the position.
“With Maurice out,” Mainieri said, “it's kind of wide open.”
Hampton had established himself in left field, starting seven of eight games, before he developed a stress reaction in his back. Mainieri said he will be "out for quite a while,” possibly returning near the end of the season.
Bianco entered the year as the starter in left field, but he lost his spot in the lineup as he recorded one hit through LSU’s first 12 games. After Hampton’s injury, Bianco started three straight games.
Bianco has two hits this season. Though he’s batting .077, Bianco said he’s been unlucky at times this year, hitting sharp line drives directly at opponents or deep fly balls into the wind. Bianco has also walked seven times and gotten hit once.
“I'm glad I've walked a lot,” Bianco said, “but I would like some hits to fall. I think they will."
After Bianco went 0 for 3 last Saturday against UMass Lowell, the Tigers started Sanford in left field for the second time this season. Sanford had played as the designated hitter the day before.
Mainieri said Sanford “distinguished himself” over the weekend as he went 2 for 6 with two RBIs and three runs scored. In the series finale, Sanford drove in the game-tying run in the eighth inning.
“If he strikes out or pops up in the infield, nothing good happens,” Mainieri said. “A kid's got to have something about him to be a freshman in that situation when everybody's counting on him.”
At the same time, Dugas earned more playing time last weekend. After he had dropped out of the lineup for almost two weeks, Dugas started as the designated hitter Sunday. He hit two home runs, including a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning.
“What Dugas did the other day warrants him getting another good opportunity,” Mainieri said.
An infielder his freshman season, Dugas moved to the outfield during fall practice, a decision made to help him focus on his offense. Dugas returned to the infield when preseason practice began, and Mainieri suspects his offensive production dipped as a result.
Mainieri said LSU will keep Dugas as an outfielder or designated hitter moving forward. And with designated hitter Saul Garza out for at least the next game with a strained oblique muscle, Dugas may play the position until Garza returns. When Garza feels healthy again, Dugas will slide into the left field competition.
So Mainieri has three options for the final open position in LSU’s lineup. Bianco and Dugas offer powerful right-handed bats, and Sanford gives LSU a left-handed player.
Mainieri doesn’t envision a platoon forming in left field. He would prefer to start the hottest hitter, whoever cements themselves as that player.
“I keep using the word emerge,” Mainieri said. “I just want somebody to emerge.”